DAR distributes electronic land titles to farmers via SPLIT

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has distributed electronic land titles or e-titles to 1,730 farmer-beneficiaries in the Bicol Region via the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

This was announced by DAR Bicol Regional Director Reuben Theodore C. Sindac during the Region-Focused Implementation Review held on March 30 and 31 at the Villa Caceres Hotel in Naga City.

A total of 2,858 hectares of land with collective certificates of landownership award (CCLOAs) were subdivided by the DAR in the process.

Sindac also reported that from March 2021 to December 2022, the region validated 34,657 hectares of land with CCLOAs, of which 25,960 hectares have been issued with Approved Survey Plans in preparation for individual titling in the upcoming months.

Masbate has achieved the highest accomplishment with 985.33 hectares. With Masbate leading the way, DAR said the province has the potential to become a major player in the SPLIT implementation in the Bicol region.

Camarines Norte finished second with 473.14 hectares, while Camarines Sur I closely followed with 455.32 hectares. Camarines Sur II accomplished 368.59 hectares, Sorsogon achieved 336.11 hectares, and Albay and Catanduanes ended with 197.87 hectares and 41.84 hectares, respectively.

“These numbers indicate a brighter direction of Project SPLIT in the region, as evidenced by the recent accomplishments of the different provinces,” Sindac said.

“However, there is still a long way to go, and we must continue to work closely to achieve more in the coming years. In addition to reviewing the accomplishments of the past two years, we must also examine the required budget for this year and beyond, which will have a major impact in attaining our future goals.”

The two-day implementation review headed by Engr. Reynaldo C. Anfone, deputy director of project SPLIT operations, and Engr. Cristina C. Dagdag, head of the SPLIT monitoring and evaluation section at the DAR central office, was a detailed discussion aimed at understanding and resolving the bottlenecks impacting the project’s continuous implementation in the regional and provincial levels.

The region’s work and financial plans through 2023 were also tackled during the event.

Project SPLIT aims to provide individual land titles to farmers, allowing them to have secure ownership and control over their lands.