DA delivers fresh produce from Nueva Ecija to QC parish

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it delivered rice and vegetables to a parish in Novaliches, Quezon City as part of a market-linkage program it is undertaking with the Philippine Army.

The agency said it transported a total of 590 sacks of rice [packed into 25 kilos per sack], 800 kilos of tomatoes, 50 kilos of red onions and 25 kilos of white onions to the Jesus Lord of Divine Mercy Parish in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Five Army trucks and one DA-Kadiwa truck delivered the fresh produce to Novaliches all the way from Nueva Ecija, a province known for agricultural crops such as rice, onion, garlic and tomatoes.

In March, a total of 3,845 kilos of red onions, were traded for P346,050, or P90 per kilo farmgate price and was sold to local QC Parishes at P100 to P110 per kilo, the DA said.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) announced that it will sell confiscated smuggled sugar in Kadiwa stalls starting this month.

“We already have the approval for the donation of the sugar that we seized for the Kadiwa for sale. Last week, we were just discussing the documentation and the legalities so we can sell it right away,” Pablo Luis Azcona, SRA board member said.

“I think just as long as we finish, there are certain details we are fixing up, where the funds will go, small details, something like that. And then after that, hopefully by April, it’s a go.”

An initial 4,000 metric tons (MT) of sugar will be sold next month, he said.

“They were saying the retailers have stock of the sugar so we slowly see the P85 per kilo target from the DA,” Azcona said. “Phytosanitary permits are not a problem, as all sugar products, seized or legal, undergo a check for quality assurance.”

Recently, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the sale of seized smuggled sugar, which could be given to government agencies as “donation.”

A farmers’ group said selling seized smuggled sugar at Kadiwa centers is akin to “promoting illegally imported goods.”

“If you promote smuggled goods, this will not help the farmers,” Rosendo So, the president of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) said.

The essence of Kadiwa, he said, is to help sell farmers’ products directly to consumers.

The government has decided to sell at least 12,000 MT of seized smuggled sugar at Kadiwa stores.

The DA runs the Kadiwa stores, which sells produce at lower prices.