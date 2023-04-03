Cryptocurrency chaos: Cautious consideration

FOR quite some time now, I had been very keen to write an article about why people should not put money into cryptocurrencies. But I was told to hold off on it a bit considering that crypto was all the rage during that time and some popular financial planners were even endorsing it. Now that this foolishness has unraveled and I have finally been permitted to write about it, let us start tearing it apart.

The other week, a friend told me that despite the ups and downs of cryptocurrencies, the returns are still quite high. Bitcoin for example is said to have a return of 4,686 percent in the past five years. Despite this astronomical returns on cryptocurrencies, why am I still skeptical about it? Why am I not willing to put a single cent on it and why do I speak so negatively about it? Here’re why.

1. Incredibly volatile. The value of crypto currencies can fluctuate wildly in a matter of hours or days, making them very risky. This volatility can also make it difficult to use cryptocurrencies as a form of currency, as the value may change significantly between the time of purchase and the time of payment.

2. Lack of regulation. Cryptocurrencies operate outside of traditional financial systems, which means that they are not subject to the same level of oversight and regulation. This can make them a popular choice for illegal activities, such as money laundering and illegal drug sales. The problem of the lack of regulation is highlighted in the current debacle such as the recent crash involving Terra Luna, FTX, etc.

3. Issues of security. Cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets have been hacked in the past and instances of hacking continue to persist even today, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars’ worth of digital currency. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies makes it difficult to recover lost or stolen funds and there is no government or financial institution to compensate for these losses.

What is worst is that there is no way of knowing if it is a real hack or an insider’s hack just passed off to make it seem like an external hack just to steal money from gullible people who put money into this. Further, there is just too many alleged “hacks” and “mistakes” that has happened in crypto transactions.

Late last year, I read that a crypto exchange mistakenly sent about $400 million to the wrong recipient. Mistakes such as this are commonly reported in the crypto space; makes you think how on earth can you trust these people with your money.

4. Environmental issues. Cryptocurrencies are energy-intensive. The process of “mining” for cryptocurrencies requires a significant amount of computing power and energy. This can lead to a significant environmental impact, and it has been estimated that the energy consumption of Bitcoin alone could be enough to power a small country.

5. Association with illegal activities. Cryptocurrencies has been used in money laundering, tax evasion, and the financing of terrorism among others. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is currently under investigation by the US Justice Department because of this issue.

6. Issue with the underlying technology. The blockchain is still relatively new and untested. While it has the potential to revolutionize the way we store, share and utilize data, it is still unclear how well it will perform on a large scale and how secure it will be in the long term.

7. Associated with scams. With the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, a number of fraudulent schemes have emerged, such as Ponzi schemes, which promise high returns on investments but are actually designed to take advantage of investors. Some would even argue, and I agree with this and perhaps I will expound more on this in another article, that today’s cryptocurrencies itself is one giant Ponzi scheme.

8. No intrinsic value. Somebody once wisely said that the intrinsic value of cryptocurrencies is the price that the last idiot is willing to pay for it—this is undoubtedly true. There is no fundamental basis as to how much it is really worth. A lot more could be said about this and I will deal with it in the next article.

In conclusion, while the underlying technology in cryptocurrencies, the blockchain, have the potential to revolutionize certain things in the future, cryptocurrencies itself are not worth putting money into because of the above-mentioned reasons.

More on this on part of two of this series.

Zigfred Diaz is a Cebu-based registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. Aside from practicing law, he is a licensed environmental planner, real-estate broker and appraiser. To learn more about personal-financial planning, attend the 101st RFP program in April 2023. To inquire, e-mail info@rfp.ph or text 0917-6248110.