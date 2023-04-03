Commercial operations of Linseed LNG terminal could start in May–Ang

Linseed Field Power Corp.’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Batangas City is targeted for commissioning this week while its commercial operations may start next month.

The LNG import terminal project, estimated to cost some P14.6 billion, would utilize onshore regasification and storage utility supplemented with a floating storage unit.

It will have a capacity of 3 million tons per annum that will supply the requirements of the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Ilijan combined cycle power plant and the future projects of San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp.

“Dumating na ang barko na may kargang LNG. Commissioning na starting next week. So, in a month tatakbo na,” said San Miguel Global Power President Ramon S. Ang last Friday.

Linseed will operate the LNG terminal. South Premier Power Corp. (SPPC), a unit of San Miguel Global Power, took over the Ilijan plant and will be in charge of the LNG trading.

“Umpisa na ng commissioning ng natural gas terminal next week. Siguro it will take a month. That can already fuel the 1,200 MW and the 1,300MW na dagdag na power plant capacity will be online next year. So, in total 2,500 MW iyan,” added Ang.

Sources said the country will receive its first LNG cargo in mid-April this year. This will be used to commission the Batangas LNG Terminal in Batangas Bay, near Manila, which will be the country’s first operational LNG import terminal. In turn, the LNG power generation from the Ilijan plant is expected to significantly augment the net dependable capacity of the country in the face of a rapidly increasing demand.

Ang said he expects that Ilijan will be able to operate at full capacity in time for the hot dry season months.

Ilijan ceased operation in June last year after its gas supply and purchase agreement expired. With the operation of the Linseed’s LNG terminal, Ilijan can resume its operation to help provide the needed supply to power-hungry Luzon.