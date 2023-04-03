Cavite churches prep for influx of pilgrims

GENERAL TRIAS CITY, Cavite—The Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO) of Cavite expressed readiness to an expected influx of tourists and pilgrims to the local churches in seven cities and 16 towns in the province.

According to Elinia Imelda Rozelle S. Sangalang, head of the PTCAO Department, local government units under the province started preparing in the first week of March for the observance of the Holy Week.

In the Christian faith, Holy Week, or the week leading to Easter Sunday, is commemorated with notable importance, honoring the acts of Jesus Christ in the days before His crucifixion and resurrection, the website Christianity.com said.

Sangalang said several meetings between tourism enterprises, LGU officials, local police and tourism councils were held for the Holy Week observance.

“Tents and stations are installed especially in churches frequented by devotees. Safety trainings were also conducted by our local tourism offices of 23 localities.” Sangalang told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

“We are closely monitoring not just the arrivals but all tourism activities with the help of our local tourism offices,” she said adding that the provincial government of Cavite through the provincial health office has issued a “Code White Alert” for the entire province effective April 4 until April 10.

The latter, Sangalang explained, is “in anticipation of any eventuality that may occur during Holy Week.”

According to data provided by the PTCAO, the most visited Catholic churches in Cavite for pilgrimage during Holy Week are: the Diocesan Shrine of Saint Augustine in Tanza; Saint Mary Magdalene in Kawit town; the Our Lady of the Pillar cathedral in Imus City; the Saint Michael the Archangel Parish in Poblacion, Bacoor City; the Nuestra Senora de Candelaria in Silang town; the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church in Maragondon; and, the Our Lady of Lourdes in Tagaytay City.

Most of the churches in Cavite are Baroque style and were built during the Spanish colonization period.

Cavite residents are also expected to return home either to visit their loved ones or participate in the traditional activities, like the “Pabasa” and processions, during this week.

Sangalang added that members of the respective Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of localities, police and other volunteers would be deployed in strategic areas to respond to any emergency.

Image credits: Dennis Abrina





