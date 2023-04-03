CamSur farmers turn dried taro leaves into bottled laing

Farmers from Camarines Sur are spicing things up by turning their dried taro leaves into a hot commodity—bottled laing.

The move aims to increase the value of their harvest from taro, locally called gabi, and bring the beloved Bicol dish to more tables across the region, according to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

Laing is a traditional Bicol dish prepared using taro leaves, coconut milk, and chili peppers.

DAR through its Linking Smallholder Farmers to Market with Microfinance (LinkSFARMM) project has provided on-site training on laing production to help farmers develop the native dish into an appetizing bottled food product.

The gabi farmers from Tinangis Upland Farmers Association (TUFA), Imperial Velasco Estate Irrigators Association (IVEIA) Inc. Bagong Sirang Farmers’ Cooperative (BSFC), and Del Rosario Multi-Purpose Cooperative (DRMPC) attended the said training, which was held recently, at the DRMPC processing facility.

Paula Lorenz Rodriguez, DAR’s agro-enterprise facilitator, said farmers are hoping to fetch a better price for the dried gabi leaves, particularly those that did not meet the required quality and size criteria. Rather than selling them at a lower price, which is normally P80 per kilogram, they decided to bottle them, she said.

Rodriguez said, in addition to marketing the collected gabi leaves of the LinkSFARMM clusters in Pili to various buyers, their team opted to engage in bottled laing production utilizing gabi leaves that were rejected by buyers due to their size, which did not match the requirements.

“Farmers can earn a bigger profit and have an additional source of income as a result of this up-valuing procedure. Above all, they will now be equipped with food processing skills to turn their fresh farm produce into processed food items.”

According to Julie Casaul, an associate professor at Central Bicol State University of Agriculture (CBSUA), bottled laing is a convenient way to enjoy the delectable cuisine without the trouble of preparing it from scratch every time.

She said bottled food products that have been thermally processed have a longer shelf life because the target microorganisms in the food perish during the process.

These products can be stored for up to two years without spoiling, she said.

Casaul stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and good hygiene throughout food preparation, as well as adhering to established procedures and key stages to achieve consistent tasty results.

Edna Vergado, one of the participants, said the training was simple to grasp. She learned in the training that, unlike preparing laing for personal consumption, bottling laing required precise science.

“Cooking laing for consumption differs from cooking it for sale. To keep the product’s balance and taste, she explained, you must measure and weigh the materials and follow the processes.”

Bottled laing is already available at Naga City’s local market and is sold at P170.00 per bottle.

DAR said this initiative not only increases farmer’s income but also helps them acquire new skills.