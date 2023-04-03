CA asked to reverse decision on Newsnet

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) asked the Court of Appeals (CA) to reverse its ruling on News and Entertainment Network Corp.’s (Newsnet) application to operate and maintain interactive pay TV and multimedia services.

The CA decision issued in July 2020 directed the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to immediately comply with the order of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to automatically approve Newsnet’s application.

In a 23-page manifestation, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra told the CA’s Special Eight Division that ARTA has already recalled the said order issued on February 12, 2020 in another resolution dated June 17, 2022.

The OSG further noted that Newsnet filed a motion for reconsideration of ARTA’s recall order which was denied on August 22, 2022, prompting it to elevate the matter before the Office of the President.

On March 31, 2023, the Office of the President, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin dismissed Newsnet’s appeal. According to Malacañang, only the NTC has the power to decide on the allocation of radio frequencies.

The OP also found Newsnet’s appeal to have been rendered moot and academic by the expiration of its legislative franchise, which “effectively disqualified it from commercially operating radio transmitters and receivers, including a local multipoint distribution system (LMDS) to deliver an interactive pay television and multimedia services, and being allocated with any radio frequency.” In light of the recent decision by the OP, the OSG reiterated its motion for consideration for the CA to reconsider and set aside its previous ruling directing NTC to automatically approve the application of Newsnet to operate an LMDS.

“Notably too, the Office of the President concluded that the expiration of petitioner’s legislative franchise rendered its appeal – again, at the risk of being repetitive, to enforce ARTA’s order dated February 12, 2020—moot and academic,” the OSG said.

LMDS could have enabled Newsnet, an affiliate of NOW Corp. and whose legislative franchise had already expired on August 9, 2021, to deliver interactive pay television and multimedia services in the country.

It will be recalled that the CA’s Special Eighth Division, in a decision dated July 20, 2022, granted the petition for mandamus filed by Newsnet against NTC and its former commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, who is now the chairman of the Commission on Audit.

In the said decision, the CA directed the NTC to “faithfully and immediately comply” with ARTA’s February 12, 2020 order wherein it deemed automatically approved Newsnet’s application for a certificate of public convenience (CPC) or provisional authority (PA) for alleged failure of the Commission to act within the time required by law.

This was despite the fact that ARTA had already recalled the Declaration of Completeness or its February 12, 2020 order in a resolution dated June 17, 2022, or barely a month before the CA decision came out. The CA also did not give weight to NTC’s argument that Newsnet’s petition has been rendered moot and academic by the issuance of the Department of Justice of a resolution on July 9, 2021 which declared that the ARTA has no jurisdiction over NTC.

The CA noted that the DOJ resolution was issued pursuant to the NTC’s referral of the matter under Presidential Decree 242 which prescribes the procedure for administrative settlement of disputes, claims and controversies between or among government officers.

Although the present case involves NTC and ARTA, both government agencies under the Office of the President, the CA noted that it also involves Newsnet, a private entity.

The CA decision was penned by Associate Justice Perpetua Susana T. Atal-Paño and concurred in by Associate Justices Ruben Reynaldo G. Roxas and Maximo M. De Leon.