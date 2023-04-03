Binibining Pilipinas 2023: The beauty of sustainability

LOST franchises be damned, the Binibining Pilipinas pageant still generates the most excitement. On March 24, this year’s bevy of beauties participated in Araneta City’s “Women Reinvent: A Sustainable Fashion Show” at Farmers Plaza.

The eco-friendly affair is the opening salvo of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 at the City of Firsts leading to the coronation night sometime in late May.

Besides the upcycled and sustainable creations by select fashion designers, the delegates wore accessories by Tina Campos Jewelry and Christopher Munar, bags by Ma. Delza’s Native Product, and shoes by Aishe Fashion. Designer Justine Aliman dressed Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.

PNay, a brand of hand-woven indigenous fabrics made into everyday contemporary wear (www.everydaypnay.com), provided dresses for Binibini 1 Juvel Cyrene Bea (Quezon City), Binibini 2 Elaiza Dee Alzona (Zambales), Binibini 3 Lyra Punsalan (Pampanga), Binibini 4 Paulina Labayo (Naga), Binibini 6 Angelica Lopez (Palawan), Binibini 7 Allhia Estores (Parañaque), Binibini 8 Mirjan Hipolito (Angeles City), Binibini 9 Babyerna Liong (Tacloban City) and Binibini 10 Rasha Cortez Al Enzi (Urdaneta, Pangasinan).

“Everybody who has followed my pageant journey knows that I’ve long championed sustainability, so being able to highlight environmental awareness while shedding light on local Filipino designers during today’s @bbpilipinasofficial event was incredible. Today was one for the books,” said Binibini 5 Gianna Llanes (Palayan City, Nueva Ecija) on her Instagram.

Designer Russ Cuevas presented elegant ensembles depicting the Visayan “patadyong.” His lineup included Binibini 12 Xena Ramos (Santolan, Pasig), Binibini 13 Samantha Dana Bug-os (Oriental Mindoro), Binibini 14 Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano (Albay), and Maja Salvador’s lovely sister, Binibini 15 Jessilen Salvador (Aklan) and Binibini 11 Kiaragiel Gregorio (Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija).

Gregorio, who also wore Cuevas, shared: “This year, @bbpilipinasofficial partnered with Aishe Fashion, a sustainable footwear brand that is fully Filipino. Made in Liliw Laguna, a province famous for its shoemaking industry, Aishe uses local products such as abaca and yakan with each pair of their masterpieces.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial to nurture the Philippine textile and weaving tradition because it is still in decline. Every step with Aishe is a step toward honoring the tenacity, diligence and skill of our local artisans. It is a step to support their livelihoods and preserve our heritage in centuries to come.”

Designer Adam Balasa offered his “Isdaan,” a five-piece collection that “replicates the life of a sailor that harvest lots of fishes in the ocean.” His Binibinis are Atasha Reign Parani (General Trias, Cavite), Tracy Lois Bedua (Iloilo), Andrea Marie Sulangi (Morong, Bataan), Julia Mae Mendoza (Roxas City), and Julianne Rose Reyes (Cavite).

Designer-to-watch James O’Briant revealed: “I have always wanted to design for Bb. Pilipinas. In the past years, I already did for [the] OOTD of some of the candidates. But this year, it is a dream come true that I was included in the designers list for the fashion show. I am grateful to the people behind it. Thank you designer @russcuevas for the opportunity and to Patrick Henry. Thank you to my lovely muses Binibini 21 Paola Allison Araño [Batangas], Binibini 22 Anje Mae Manipol [Quezon Province], Binibini 23 Zoe Bernardo Santiago [Manila], Binibini 24 Anna Valencia Lakrini [Bataan], and Binibini 25 Yesley Cabanos [Caloocan].”

Of their observance of Earth Hour, Binibini 26 Rheema Adakkoden (Camarines Sur), who is also Miss Kaogma 2018 and Miss Bicolandia 2022,

shared: “Earth Hour’s global switch off is going to happen in a while [March 25]. Why is it important?

By switching off our lights, we emphasize how we

care for our world. This movement also raises awareness about the adverse effects of climate

change that we are suffering from, and how we can mitigate its impact before everything becomes irreversible. Climate change couldn’t be solved through individual practices, but our small acts altogether could go a long way.”

Adakkoden, who is also Miss Kaogma 2018 and Miss Bicolandia 2022, wore outfits by the Peñaflorida Atelier along with Binibini 27 Zeah Nestle Pala (Tarlac Province), Binibini 28 Katrina Mae Sese (Tarlac City), Binibini 29 Trisha Martinez (Laguna), and Binibini 30 Charismae Almarez (General Luna, Quezon).

Binibini 31 April Angelu Barro (Cagayan de Oro), who wore a high-fashion frock by designer: Christine Lam, stated: “Thrilled to be a part of ‘Women Reinvent,’ a sustainable fashion show honoring Filipino artists. As a Binibining Pilipinas candidate, I champion eco-friendly practices for a greener future. Let’s celebrate Women’s Month and Earth Hour with mindful choices for sustainability.”

Lam’s clothes were also strutted by Binibini 32 Sharmaine Magdasoc (Ortigas, Pasig), Binibini 33 Katrina Anne Johnson (Davao del Sur), Binibini 34 Joy Dacoron (Cebu Province), and Binibini 35 Sofia Lopez Galve (Rizal Province).

Binibini 36 Mary Chiles Balana (Hermosa, Bataan), Binibini 37 Pia Isabel Duloguin (Jimenez, Misamis Occidental), Binibini 38 Lea Macapagal (Dinalupihan, Bataan), Binibini 39 Loraine Jara (Bulacan), and Binibini 40 Candy Marilyn Vollinger (Catanduanes) were all clad in Kutur ni Jean.

“Sustainable clothing is very very important for our planet, for us and for the next generation.It is important to conserve, stop pollution, and to stop unethical practices. Textiles are the second largest polluting industry. There are practices in the clothing industry that have a severe impact on the environment. It requires a large amount of water and other resources to make a dress,” implored the “Binibini to Beat” Anna Valencia Lakrini.