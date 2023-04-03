Astrolabio fights Australian for WBO crown

VINCENT ASTROLABIO fights Australian Jason Moloney on May 13 for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title with the venue still to be determined.

The International Boxing Federation earlier arranged a title for Astrolabio against Puerto Rico’s Emmanuel Rodriguez but his handler, MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, confirmed to BusinessMirror that the 25-year-old fighter from General Santos City will fight Rodriguez instead.

Gibbons didn’t state a reason for the change in opponent.

Astrolabio holds an 18-3 win-loss record with 13 knockouts. He scored his latest victory over Russia’s Nikolai Potapov via a sixth-round knockout last December 17 in Las Vegas.

He also beat former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux of Cuba via unanimous decision February last year in Dubai.

Moloney, on the other hand, 25-2 won-lost with 19 knockouts.

The Astrolabio-Moloney bout is an ESPN co-feature for the Janibek Alimkhanuly-Steven Butler main event for the WBO middleweight belt.