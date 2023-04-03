Alfred Vargas feels like a renewed actor

THIS Holy Week, Alfred Vargas plans to set aside a few days in prayer and solitude, to quietly reflect on his beautiful life, the challenges that he has successfully handled, and the many blessings he continues to receive.

“I feel the need to always have some quiet time in my life, to take a breather, to pause. This Holy Week is a perfect time to do that, a good time for reflection and contemplation. I’m glad that I’m off to a good start for this year, and we have just wrapped up principal photography for our film Pieta,” he said.

Pieta is the new movie of Vargas where he wears two hats, one as producer and the other as lead actor. “I feel very privileged to be able to convince our National Artist Nora Aunor to do this movie. For a time, I was silently praying for her to regain her health so she could continue making movies. When the timing was right, I went to her house to offer this project to her, and I was so elated when she said yes and gave her commitment. Para akong umakyat ng ligaw sa kanya,” he shared.

Aunor plays Vargas’s almost blind, Alzheimer’s stricken mother whose life changes when her son is finally released from prison after being wrongly accused of a crime. The movie also stars the acclaimed actress-director Gina Alajar. “Not only do I get this rare opportunity to work with Ate Guy but having Ms. Gina on board certainly adds premium to the project, which is from the screenplay of the award-winning Jerry Gracio.”

Vargas admitted that he had butterflies in his tummy during the first day of shooting. “I was star struck. I suddenly had so many thoughts and emotions running at the same time in my system. But I quickly snapped out of it and stayed calm so I could be focused and remain at the core of my character. This kind of project does not come too often in an actor’s life, so I constantly reminded myself to seize every moment and enjoy the process. This movie certainly renewed me as an actor.”

He added, “I had to read and reread the script so I would be prepared every time I go to the set. I had to know my lines and dialogues by heart. I had to always be at my best and in my character because I had to keep pace and be at par with my superb co-actors. It was not a breeze since I have to also keep the production in check, because every peso that I invested in this project came from hard work and I have to keep up with the times and learn the ropes of contemporary movie production.”

Vargas is glad that they have finished shooting because the summer heat can be unbearable. “We shot in the cornfields of Central Luzon, and I cannot imagine doing it these days when the sun is scorching hot. I made sure that everyone was hydrated and fed well during out-of-town location shoots.”

Family remains Vargas’s top priority. He spends more time with his wife and their children, and he finds time to exercise, too. “My kids are growing up fast and quality time spent with them is important. I also have to keep fit, not only because I have to look good as an actor, but I have to be health-conscious in order to continue making the most out of life.”

When the film is ready to be screened, Vargas plans to bring it to the international festival circuit first before it is exhibited locally. “We will make sure that Pieta will be a worthy showcase of Filipino talent in filmmaking,” he promised.