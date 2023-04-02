Spend Easter break at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

Holy Week is the perfect time to rest and spend time with family, and what can be more relaxing than staying in the city away from the crowded beaches and packed roads to out-of-town hotspots. At the center of the metro within the accessible Ortigas Center is Richmonde Hotel Ortigas which offers local staycationers a soothing sanctuary at special rates for an easy and affordable urban getaway.

Available from April 1 to 10, 2023, Richmonde’s Easter Break Escape Room Package provides guests with a soothing sojourn for as low as PhP 3,400 nett per night if staying for two or more nights. Overnight rates are also reasonable priced starting at PhP 3,500 nett for Sunday to Thursday stays and PhP 3,700 nett for Friday & Saturday check-ins. For rates that come with daily breakfast buffet for up to two adults and two children aged 5 years old and below, rates begin at PhP 4,200 nett per night for a minimum of 2 nights, PhP 4,300 nett and PhP 4,500 nett for nightly stays from Sunday to Thursday and Friday to Saturday, respectively.

All guests also get complimentary use of the Health Club’s gym and heated indoor pool, scheduled afternoon snacks at the café and lemonade at the pool area on April 6, 7 & 8. And for the convenience of in-house guests on April 9, an Easter Sunday mass will be celebrated at the 3rd floor function rooms at 10:30am.

Savor the fresh and delicate flavors of Richmonde Café’s Seafood Specials featuring grilled marlin, sous vid black cod, and salmon teriyaki.

For guilt-free indulgences this Lent and the summer season, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Richmonde Café, introduces new seafood specials featuring fresh and healthy pescatarian dishes like grilled blue marlin (PhP 810nett), sous vid black cod (PhP 940nett), and salmon teriyaki (PhP 865nett). These delightful entrées are available for a la carte orders the whole month of April.

For bookings and inquiries, call Richmonde Hotel Ortigas at (632) 8638 7777 or email stay@richmondeortigas.com. You may also call or message via mobile/Viber 0917 859 7914 (Room Reservations) and 0917 534 4352 (Richmonde Café).