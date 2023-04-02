Highlands Ladies set up fiesta-like event in Tagaytay

A BLEND of fun, food and everything nice awaits a mix of players of all genders and skill levels in the 15th Highlands Ladies Cup, which unwraps on April 29 at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses in Tagaytay City.

The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies, in its continuing effort to contribute to a positive environmental impact, will give away plants to help the participants connect with nature.

“Each player is guaranteed to bring home a plant to warm the soul,” said Gie Bote, chairperson of Lipa City-based Agrikultura, a multi-hectare greenhouse, which annually produces more than a million pots of tissue-cultured, well-rooted plants with European and Asian DNA.

“While in the fairways, we will nourish the players with the best hydration—fresh coconut drink,” Bote said.

The event—backed by Diamond sponsors W Group Inc., Willie Ocier, CWC Int’l. Corp. and Agrikultura and supported by Platinum backers CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp., Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Department Store—has drawn a maximum field of 200 as early as last month, all thrilled for the club’s flagship tournament’s return after the pandemic.

Multi-preneur Faye Celones, who designs and builds industrial kitchens, among others, will provide the highlight in the fiesta-themed tournament—grilled pork barbecues whose aroma is expected to flood the three nines of Midlands.

“It’s only the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies which offers players fun and food above and beyond the standard level,” Celones said.

Highlands Ladies president Rosalind Wee tapped Asia Brewery’s Summit water to provide liquids while Food Committee co-chair and Highlands Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines captain Anne Granada mapped the Tagaytay Midlands Front 9, Back 9, and Lucky 9 for organized food setting.

“It’s so heartwarming to receive such support from our sponsors and to see the team working intensely to produce the best tournament in the same way they practice purposely to win competitions,” said team captain Sandy Romualdez.

Top prizes are up for grabs in various divisions of the 18-hole tournament to be played under the System 36 format, including a Club Car, Cobra LTDx golf iron set, and a vacation package for 4 at the Blue Ternate Drive and Wellness Resort in Dumaguete for hole-in-one feats.

If no one scores an ace on designated par-3 holes of Midlands and Lucky 9, the all-expense paid trip “barkadahan” package via Philippine Airlines will be raffled off.

The gold sponsors are Regent Travel and Moringa-O2, while Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., Kaiser Int’l. Health Group, Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay and Olive Tree Corp. make up the silver sponsors list.

The bronze backers are Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Filhome Builders, Koten Phils., Davies Paints, Ayala Premiere, Orocan, Asia Brewery, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Gruppo Innovare, Solid Grid Alternatives, Santi’s Deli, Boysen, Unilever, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, KLIO products, Caraderme Clinic, Kawsek Inc. and Marie France.