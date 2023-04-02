HCG at WorldBex2023

HCG Galleria Manila, an assembly of curated innovative, and environment-friendly bathroom fixtures was announced as BEST BOOTH in the recently concluded WORLDBEX2023 held at the World Trade Center Manila, Pasay City.

The booth takes pride in presenting the latest trends and innovations in bathrooms especially now that we all have just graduated from a pandemic. It was a sneak peek of what the future of bathrooms will look like starting with HCG’s New smart toilets in Smart_T and Smart_T Plus – compact water closet technology that has touchless attributes and impressive cleaning features as it cleanses itself after every use.

Taking every bathroom experience a notch higher makes it more convenient and more comfortable. Reading the news and accessing your mobiles is now possible with the new HCG Android mirrors. Another notable product is the new Helki Sensor faucets that up wellness and hygiene.

HCG has also articulated its concern for the elderly and people with disabilities with the launch of Teresa Package Collection – which highlights hygienic, durable, and carefully considered items for personal and institutional uses. The Teresa Package stars various series and items that passed and even over qualify international standards for medical devices with timeless designs and quality craftmanship.

These and more are just some of the remarkable products introduced in WORLDBEX2023 by HCG, a world-renowned brand of kitchen and Philippines’ leading bathroom fixtures that are proudly Filipino-made. HCG products are available in over 500 outlets and depots nationwide.

A visit at the HCG booth has led new discoveries in ways of doing things in this next new normal. Hocheng Philippines Corporation makes the proudly Filipino-made brand HCG and has been operating and serving the Filipino market for the past 28 years already. Check them out on: http://hcg.com.phhttps://www.facebook.com/hcg.com.ph