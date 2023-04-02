Deniece Williams performs for first time in PHL

This April 2023 marks the return of the Internationally Acclaimed LOVE ROCKS! CONCERT presented by MARROX Events, co-presented by MARROX Trading & Construction and in cooperation with Blu Rocks Productions, World Entertainment Group and MaxiOne Production is finally back for a series in the Philippines.

With her incredible four-octave range and distinctive soprano voice, Four-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee DENIECE WILLIAMS will headline the show. Known for her best hits such as “Free,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle,” and “Healing,” she will be performing for the first time in the Philippines. The concert will be co-hosted by J MICHAELS, who will show incredible versatility in musical styles and OPM Singer “80’s Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala” HAJJI ALEJANDRO as special guest. This show-stopping lineup will be backed by the LOVE ROCKS! ORCHESTRA, under the direction of MAESTRO DANNY FAVIS. This one-night only event will be held at The Theatre at Solaire on Wednesday 26 April 2023 at 8:00pm.

With Love Rocks! concert, MARROX Events is in partnership with Free Hungry Minds Library Inc., a foundation which brings outreach programs and initiatives centering on livelihood and education for underprivileged communities in urban and rural areas. Through this partnership, MARROX Events pursues to extend this responsibility to the community while sharing the love for arts and entertainment.

The Official LOVE ROCKS! Concert is a trademarked concept show that has had great international exposure and success. As 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of Love Rocks! concerts, fans can look forward to multiple shows and more great Artists in the coming months.

Tickets are now available at ticketworld.com.ph! Grab your tickets now!