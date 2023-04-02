Cebuano artist Cookie$ makes waves in the Manila music scene

Hailing from the Queen City of the South, Cebuano rapper Cookie$ is captivating music enthusiasts far and wide with his witty and unique way of mixing his passion and Visayan roots through rap.

Recently, Cookie$ launched the music video to his newest single, “Ayg Pagbuot,” which means “mind your own business” in Bisaya. It is a bold and empowering song that encourages listeners to stand up for themselves and assert their boundaries. With its energizing beat and powerful message, it’s sure to be a hit to anyone who had to deal with nosy or judgmental people.

“There’s Maritesses (the colloquial slang for gossipers) in life, and they want to pry into people’s businesses. Sometimes, you feel irked about their meddling. The song is me telling them to mind their own business,” Cookie$ said.

Born in Ormoc and raised in Cebu, Cookie$ makes himself stand out by incorporating his native tongue Bisaya through a tongue-in-cheek, satirical approach to the everyday realities of Filipino life. He began his journey in the music industry in high school as a drummer for a religious youth organization and local Cebuano bands, Shuffled and Drop Decay.

He eventually moved to Atlanta in 2013. It paved the way for Cookie$ to become familiar with the international rap and hip-hop scene.

“I started to learn rap just for fun, then incorporated Bisaya because it’s more comfortable for me. When I released my songs, I saw how people in the Philippines, especially in Bisaya-speaking regions, found my singles funny, witty, and aggressive. It was new to them,” he said.

Cookie$ creates Bisaya-hype tracks, best played in clubs in Visayas and Mindanao. His songs were among the first played in the country, rivaling the foreign counterparts heard frequently in nightclubs, gigs, and more. It gives the Filipinos, particularly the Bisayas, a sense of identity as one of their own is bringing the fresh, rhythmic flow of Atlanta-tinged flow.

When his songs went viral on social media, Cookie$ flew back to the Philippines and began carving his niche in the local music scene.

Cookie$ raked in over 8.3 Million plays on Spotify and over 2.5 Billion views on TikTok with his recent single, “Sabak Daddy” (trans., Sit On Daddy’s Lap).

Listen to “Ayg Pagbuot’ and more from Cookie$ on YouTube. For more information and updates, follow Cookie$ on Facebook and Instagram (@cookie.vibe).