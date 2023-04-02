Bringing the best of farmers’ harvests at SM Sunday Market

Now open at 33 malls nationwide, from 7AM to 2PM, the SM Sunday Market has begun to offer fresh produce and fruits in season, flowers and plants grown by local farmers.

The SM Sunday Market is a joint initiative of SM Supermalls, SM Cares, and the SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) which spotlights its Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) program. This helps hundreds of local food producers by providing them with high-traffic locations at SM malls nationwide to display and market their products to weekend shoppers, employees, and tenants.

SM City Legazpi

Since 2020, SM Foundation has helped 28,500 local farmers from different municipalities nationwide by equipping them with modern and sustainable farming skills.

As we approach Holy Week, traditionally a time for meatless meat choices, you can opt to drop by the SM Sunday Market with your family, friends, and furbabies! As you fill your baskets with the best of their harvest, at farmgate prices, you help local farmers thrive and grow their small businesses.

SM City Puerto Princesa

The SM Sunday Market is currently serving the community at: SM City Urdaneta, SM Tugegarao, SM City Baguio, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Baliwag, SM Center Pulilan, SM City Marilao, SM City Taytay, SM City Lucena, SM City Bacoor, SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Trece Martires, SM City Tanza, SM City Rosario, SM City Santa Rosa, SM City Calamba, SM City San Pablo, SM City Batangas, SM City Lipa, SM City Naga, SM City Legazpi, SM City Puerto Princesa, SM Center Ormoc, SM City Sorsogon, SM City Iloilo, SM City Cebu, SM City Butuan, SM City CDO Uptown, and SM Lanang Premier.

Support your local farmers and give your family nutritious farm to table dishes. Stay tuned for more updates about the SM Sunday Market by visiting www.smsupermalls.com or following @smsupermalls on social media.