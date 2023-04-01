There’s an Easter Wonderland at Taal Vista Hotel

Hoppin’ in Wonderland

Join us for a day of magic, fun, and prizes at Hoppin’ in Wonderland: The Ultimate Easter Adventure on Sunday, April 9, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Ballroom.

Get ready to hop on over to a magical world filled with thrilling kiddie rides and inflatables, an exciting egg hunt, and so much more! Enjoy a delicious lunch buffet and a chance to win egg-citing surprises from our event sponsors. Bring the whole family and experience the wonder of the season.

Tickets are priced at P950 for kids ages 3-12 years old and P1,550 for adults. The event is free for kids ages 2 years old and below with one paying adult.

But that’s not all! Our event partners, including SM Supermalls, Sky Ranch, Miniso, Toy Kingdom, Oishi, Iced Gem Biscuits, Snackeroo, Egg Bites, Ritz Food Product Corporation, Smileys, Chips Delight, Tom’s World, Broadway Gems, Happy Bubbles Manila, and Artuz Lights and Sounds, will also be joining us to make this event even more unforgettable.

Don’t miss out on the fun! To buy tickets, call +63 2 7917 8225 or email foodandbeverage@taalvistahotel.com.

Come and join us at Hoppin’ in Wonderland: The Ultimate Easter Adventure!

Blissful Stays Room Package

Gather your family and friends for a memorable stay this Holy Week season. Guests may choose from two room packages with a minimum of two-night stay: Serene Stay and Easter Delight.

For Serene Stay, rates start at P21,000 for a Superior Room inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two children aged 12 years old and below and a themed setup with Easter eggs in a basket and one Tudor the bear stuffed toy.

For Easter Delight, rates start at P23,000 for a Superior Room inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two children aged 12 years old and below, a themed setup with Easter eggs in a basket, one Tudor the bear stuffed toy, and two Easter Event tickets for two adults and two children aged 2 years old and below. The Easter Event tickets are applicable on April 9 bookings only.

Stay with us for that cherished long weekend with the family. To book a room, call +63 2 7917 8225 or mobile: +63917 557 8265 /+63917 898 5421 or email reservations@taalvistahotel.com