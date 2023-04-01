TECNO Mobile’s SPARK 10 Series is ultimate high-performance selfie phone for Gen Z

TECNO Mobile, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, today launched the brand-new SPARK 10 series in the Philippines, marking a new era in selfie phones in its segment by combining superior performance with sleek and trendy design.

This series features adjustable dual soft lights on the 32MP ultra-clear front camera available for the SPARK 10 Pro, allowing the young generation to showcase the best in them and glow as they are. Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor, the SPARK 10 Pro comes with a massive 16GB(8GB+8GB extended RAM) and 256GB ROM, geared up to elevate the performance in all aspects. It also features a hard-wearing starry glass back panel, resulting in a premium look and a comfortable feel. All these new additions make the SPARK 10 series the ultimate high-performance selfie phone in its PhP7,000 price range.

32MP glowing selfie, capturing your best self regardless of where you are

Engineered for selfie fanatics, the SPARK 10 Pro has a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera with 4-in-1 HW Remosaic technology. By synthesizing the small pixel size of 0.8um into a bigger pixel size of 1.6um, the sensitivity of the pixel’s area is increased by 400%, which allows the camera to capture great details with even greater clarity.

In addition, the entire SPARK 10 series is equipped with dual soft lights on both the front and rear cameras.The built-in 10 Lux soft light provides just the right amount of flash that does not glare, and the intensity of the soft light is adjustable in three levels for different lighting conditions.To ensure users will always get the perfect selfie, any overexposure is immediately corrected by the Super Flashlight Algorithm to achieve a balance of brightness between the background and the subject, while concealing user’s blemishes and accentuating their beauty. All of this makes the SPARK 10 Series the lighting pro in your pocket.

G88 gaming processor, ultra upgrading for performance freaks

For creators and gamers, the desire to push boundaries requires top-notch technology that surpasses expectations. SPARK 10 Pro optimized the performance with MediaTek Helio G88, which is an octa-core processor that features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, enabling quick responsive reactions. Equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 and supercharged by the GameTurbo Algorithm from TECNO, the SPARK 10 Pro estimates lags and intelligently improves operational smoothness, providing an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience.

With the Memory Fusion technology, the RAM capacity of the whole SPARK 10 series is increased up to 16G, and the SPARK 10 Pro even boasts up to 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM). Such huge memory ensures more apps run at a much faster rate, bringing the smoothest user experience in the history of SPARK.

50MP high-resolution photography system, delivering more detailed shots

The SPARK 10 series offers an advanced 50MP AI camera supported by ASD mode and 3D LUT technology, bringing natural shots that are fully adapted to skin tones. Together with the Intelligent Beauty Mode, SPARK 10 Series delivers flawless and simply stunning portrait photos. Furthermore, with smart Super Night Filters and the Super Night Algorithm, as well as the dual flashlight, SPARK 10 Pro improves the performance of night photography, making every frame and picture clearer.

Vlogging is made even more fun with the SPARK 10 series. The Beauty Mode, AR stickers, HDR, and Bokeh effect as well as the unique cinematography mode, all apply to videos, which empowers users when filming their daily life in all kinds of scenarios. The SPARK 10 Pro and the SPARK 10 5G are also supported by smart focus, so users will never miss a wonderful moment, even if it comes unexpectedly.

Hard-wearing starry glass panel, sleek and youthful design for trendsetters

These standard setting innovations are housed within a striking, unprecedented design featuring a starry glass back panel that is glossy, smooth, comfortable to hold, and natural to the skin. Dual cameras and a smart flashlight form a flagship triple ring, while the edges of the phone are flat, showing a premium and minimalist look. Users will be proud to show off their devices that come in an array of colors: Starry Black and Pearl White for the SPARK 10 Pro, and Meta Black, Meta Blue, Meta White, and Meta Green for the other models.

Ultra-high resolution display, elevating your visual experience to new heights

Additionally, the 6.8″ FHD optimally-sized large screen expands the user experience, and combined with the ultra-high resolution display and DCI-P3 color, these gamuts together build an immersive theatrical visual experience on the phone. Most of the models in the SPARK 10 series are supported by a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capability, promising a long-lasting battery life that keeps the device powered up even under heavy use. Last but not least, TECNO SPARK 10 Series (except for SPARK 10C) uplifts user experience in software with the impeccable Android 13 HiOS 12.6.

Availability

The SPARK 10 series comprise four models – SPARK 10 Pro, SPARK 10, SPARK 10 C and SPARK 10 5G supported 5G network.

Get your TECNO Spark 10 Pro 256GB +16GB for PhP7,499 at the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee, TECNO Mobile PH Flagship Store in Lazada, TECNO Concept Experience Kiosks and TECNO Partner Retail Stores nationwide. Also available is Spark 10 Pro with 128GB ROM for a discounted price Php 6,899 until first sale period only.

For more information, please visit TECNO Mobile at www.tecno-mobile.com