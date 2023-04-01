SoFA, TPB to promote tourism through design

SOFA Design Institute recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB)—an attached agency to the Department of Tourism—to partner on promoting the Philippines in foreign and domestic tourism.

According to SoFA, the MOU will be a springboard for a possible year-long campaign that aims to be at the forefront of promoting various local tourist destinations, which will capitalize on both SoFA and TPB’s design and digital-content resources.

The joint project seeks to support and empower sustainable weaving groups with their creativity and craftsmanship, as the country champions sustainability.

“We are excited about this partnership with TPB, since we share the same vision of uplifting our cultural communities through tourism and environmental stewardship,” said SoFA executive director Loralee Baron-Soong. “This collaboration reinforces [our] strong commitment of cultivating the country’s next creative leaders and promoting Filipino culture.”

In support of TPB’s goal to market and boost the country domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism as well as meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions or MICE destination, the campaign intends to jointly create and deploy creative initiatives between the two as part of the TPB’s various sustainable community tourism-based programs.

“We eagerly look forward to working together with SoFA to further strengthen our partnership,” TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita Nograles said. “We [believe this endeavor will] capitalize on opportunities moving forward for the ultimate benefit of our country’s sustainable development and tourism industry.”

The two sides are expected to discuss further the specifics of their various campaigns in the following months.