‘Quarantine’ artist’s first solo exhibit benefits alternative learning program

ARTISTESPACE recently presented “Enigma:” the first solo exhibit-for-a-cause of artist Patrick Henry “Dennis” Naval, which featured his 35 paintings and five sculptures at The Grove in Newport Mall of Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

Majority of his displayed art pieces were for sale. Part of the proceeds went to “KLIKme:” a facilitated alternative learning program in the Philippines that caters to high-school dropouts using technology and the global community, especially the Filipino diaspora to bridge them towards productivity.

“For us to grow, we need to give,” Naval—currently the CEO and design director of PHCN Architectural Designers Den—told reporters during the opening of his debut exposition.

His expressionism arts collection is the culmination of the body of works he created during the lockdown periods at the height of Covid-19 pandemic.

Naval recalled that he learned and rediscovered art as a sanctuary—the escape and peace he was longing for amid the ensuing health crisis.

“I am a quarantine artist. I just started two years ago. Then, I was quite surprised that I [could produce these kinds of paintings]. The feedback from my friends is very encouraging. What I did was explore more, with the guidance of ArtisteSpace,” he shared on how he has matured with his craft.

According to Naval, he was told by ArtisteSpace Inc. managing director Anton V. Magpantay that the maturity of an artist comes out at over 50 years of age. He quipped: “I’m fortunate that I have now achieved such.”

Sharing some common friends, they just met and talked in September 2022. Seeing his masterpieces, Magpantay already believed in Naval’s artistry, such that he convinced him to finally showcase his creations to the public.

“When I saw his artworks, I saw the potential. I told him, you’re a global artist. Just don’t only represent the Philippines, because the idea for artwork is very universal,” the ArtisteSpace official advised the globetrotter artist.

Heeding those words, Naval translated his daily personal encounters with ordinary people to modern art using acrylics, oil paintings, soft pastels, watercolors, or any material he could get his hands on.

He depicted them with colorful melodies of structure, fluid shapes, and curves, subtle with an intense touch of intensity, and fantastical with a whiff of actuality.

His unconventional expression of traditional life is apparent with his signature styles he described as having “exaggerated eyes and hands just to show emotions.”

All these can be seen in his paintings, including his favorites “Abuelo,” “Inday” and “Q Ave.” series, as well as stainless metal sculptures.