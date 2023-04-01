Pru Life UK PRURide PHL returns in May

PRU LIFE UK is bringing back PRURide Philippines as part of its advocacy to help Filipinos live a healthier lifestyle through cycling.

This year’s PRURide Philippines—set May 21 in Clark and May 28 in Cebu—is part of Prudential’s 175th anniversary celebration, including its 100 years in Asia.

Pru Life UK recently conducted a ceremonial fun ride around Bonifacio Global City with its employees, agency force and partners from the government and private sectors in launching the event.

PRURide Philippines 2023 features official advocates Gretchen Ho, Kim Atienza, and Zoren Legaspi; cycling content creators Ger Victor, Darlings Levi & Sara, Jeno Cuenco and Ian Austria; and Pru Life UK’s health champions Miguel Reyes, Montini De Guzman and Aless Castañeda.

“PRURide Philippines 2023 is about celebrating life and riding together with Filipinos and families for better health and wellness,” said Eng Teng Wong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pru Life UK. “Filipinos can continue to count on Pru Life UK to have access to many customer-centric health protection and wealth offerings to help them get the most out of life.”

The rides in Clark and Cebu are both open to families with child-friendly activities.

Casual and seasoned cyclists from Luzon and Visayas could join the Gran Fondo, a safe and timed ride ranging from 30 to 60 and 100 kilometers.

Gran Fondo 30 is ideal for beginners, while the 100 replicates the route taken by professional cyclists.

Those looking for a moderate challenge can join the Gran Fondo 60, which follows a condensed format of the 100.

Professional and amateur cyclists could also join the free Virtual PRURide PH, a 175-km virtual race set in Clark and Cebu. The cyclist with the best time will be declared winner.​

The Family Fun Ride is a 5-km cycling activity for groups, while the Kids Cup is a fun and friendly race for children.

PRURide PH 2023 will feature a free concert by a top OPM band both in its Clark and Cebu legs.

“The pandemic has shown us how important health is for ourselves and our loved ones,” said Allan Tumbaga, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of Pru Life UK. “We invite Filipino families to take the first step to a healthier lifestyle by cycling with us in Clark and Cebu for a bigger and better PRURide Philippines this year.”

Registration details are available at prulifeuk.com.ph/en/pruride2023.