Paving the way for Gen Zs and millennials to thrive at work

Workplaces today are no longer about employees isolating themselves in a cubicle for eight hours or more a day. In the age of constant disruption, a creative work environment that inspires its team members has increasingly been the holy grail for companies seeking to capitalize on their most valuable asset: the people.

According to a recent survey by TalentLMS and BambooHR, flexibility, inclusion, engagement and work-life balance are the top priorities for young professionals at work. This is what TELUS International Philippines (TIP) is embodying as it continuously grows its roots in the country, now with seven sites in Metro Manila and two in Iloilo. With its services centering on digitally-enabled customer experience and business process solutions, the company’s workplaces are built to meet its team members’ evolving needs.

TIP’s fun and caring culture is apparent with themed meeting rooms to keep team huddles light, game rooms for a quick mind break, cafe-style eating areas for a communal feel, and artistic hoteling workspaces to increase collaboration.

“Team members are the heart and soul of every organization, and they perform at their best when they are happy at work,” said Warren Tait, Brand, Culture and Facilities Global Vice President at TELUS International. “Across all our sites, we inject fun features to keep work easy and interactive like themed meeting rooms and work areas. One way our team members can also take a mental break onsite is through our game rooms where they can choose to play billiards, darts, air hockey, videoke, or games.”

Special Interest Groups (SIGs) have also played an integral role in opening opportunities for team members to be more involved in their workplace. There are currently 11 active SIGs across TIP’s nine sites, including Chorale Club, Arts Club, Socio Civic Club, Outdoor Club, Martial Arts Club, Biking Club Crank Warriors, Dance Club, Highstart Motorcycle Club, Kitchen Club, Photography Club, and Music Club.

Another effective program at TIP is the TELUS Days of Giving (TDOG) which allows team members to participate in volunteer activities that give back to their respective communities. Being a part of these programs helps team members give back meaningfully to build upon the legacy of our company’s caring culture.

