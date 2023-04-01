Omniverse opens to add excitement and imagination to learning about arts and sciences

byBMPlus
April 1, 2023
2 minute read
From left: Ms. Tintin Enriquez-Yabao, Consumer Engagement Marketing Head, Ayala Malls; Ms. Gem Myka Sy-Lin, Board of Directors, Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation; Mr. Dakota Lin, Board of Directors, Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation; Ms. Leonida Sison, President and CEO of Sison’s Publishing House Inc.; Ms. Maria Clavel Tongco, Operations Head, Ayala Malls; Honorable Monique Lagdameo, City Mayor of Makati; Mr. Ryan Sison; Ms. Roselyn Sison; Dr. Lawrence Li Tan, President and CEO of Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporations; and Mr. Hamm Katipunan, General Manager of Glorietta, Ayala Malls.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Anime, and other pop culture genres are in for a visual treat as they wander through the Omniverse Museum that showcases around 5,000 pop culture collectibles from the personal collection of young avid pop culture collector Ryan Sison, a journalist, a restaurateur, and a businessman.

More than 5,000 memorabilia items are on display at the latest museum project of Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC) under the leadership of its President and CEO Dr. Lawrence Li Tan.

Sison is a certified fanboy of movies, series, and comics whose massive collection started from childhood, and had to be moved into storage as it continued to grow. Omniverse is his way of bringing his passion into light and sharing it with fellow enthusiasts who will definitely appreciate the painstaking curating and cataloguing of the collection, which was supervised by Sison himself.

“When I was unboxing the items to place into the museum, it felt like Christmas. There are items that I have not seen in a long time,” he says and adds that there are more pieces to come in the next few months.

Omniverse also features a lifesize Ironman Hall of Armor which houses 14 different armors, plus the gigantic Hulk Buster. A first in the World.

Omniverse is also the first and only officially licensed Hall of Armor that showcases the different iterations of Iron Man’s suit, including the Mark XLIV or Hulk Buster. There is also a Batmobile from the classic Batman 1989 film, which was used in the actual movie, on display in the Batcave room.

Among the other exciting exhibits is a room that pays homage to the anti-heroes such as Hellboy and a Horror room that showcases such entities as Annabelle and Chucky. For those who have little kids in tow, there is an antechamber with popular kiddie characters that will veer them away from the scarier exhibits.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Happy Hotels app Filipino-owned travel booking platform launched

byBMPlus
April 1, 2023
Next Article

<strong>PHL welcomes EU decision on Filipino seafarers; passing EU audit means 50,000 Filipino seafarers can stay in EU ships</strong>

byBusinessMirror
April 1, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
5 minute read

Empowering women in male-dominated industry through Meralco’s #Mbrace

Gender equality and women empowerment are two ideals that go hand in hand. Over the years, women have redefined their role in the society by demonstrating natural greatness that have since been acknowledged and celebrated. With the help of companies that recognize what women with nurtured potentials can achieve, the global push for gender equality has reached more milestones.

byBMPlus
March 31, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Medtronic receives top accolade for Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023

Medtronic has received the top award in the categories of Patient Advocacy Program of the Year (Philippines) and Hospital Partnership of the Year (Philippines) at the recent Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023. This recognition is based on innovative medtech initiatives launched in the past two years that have helped shape the future of the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific.

byBMPlus
March 31, 2023