Omniverse opens to add excitement and imagination to learning about arts and sciences

Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Anime, and other pop culture genres are in for a visual treat as they wander through the Omniverse Museum that showcases around 5,000 pop culture collectibles from the personal collection of young avid pop culture collector Ryan Sison, a journalist, a restaurateur, and a businessman.

More than 5,000 memorabilia items are on display at the latest museum project of Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corporation (PAEC) under the leadership of its President and CEO Dr. Lawrence Li Tan.

Sison is a certified fanboy of movies, series, and comics whose massive collection started from childhood, and had to be moved into storage as it continued to grow. Omniverse is his way of bringing his passion into light and sharing it with fellow enthusiasts who will definitely appreciate the painstaking curating and cataloguing of the collection, which was supervised by Sison himself.

“When I was unboxing the items to place into the museum, it felt like Christmas. There are items that I have not seen in a long time,” he says and adds that there are more pieces to come in the next few months.

Omniverse also features a lifesize Ironman Hall of Armor which houses 14 different armors, plus the gigantic Hulk Buster. A first in the World.

Omniverse is also the first and only officially licensed Hall of Armor that showcases the different iterations of Iron Man’s suit, including the Mark XLIV or Hulk Buster. There is also a Batmobile from the classic Batman 1989 film, which was used in the actual movie, on display in the Batcave room.

Among the other exciting exhibits is a room that pays homage to the anti-heroes such as Hellboy and a Horror room that showcases such entities as Annabelle and Chucky. For those who have little kids in tow, there is an antechamber with popular kiddie characters that will veer them away from the scarier exhibits.