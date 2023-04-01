The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has approved the activation of the Maguindanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (PPO) and Maguindanao del Sur PPO following the deactivation of the existing Maguindanao PPO.

The Napolcom En Banc, headed by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary and Napolcom Ex-Officio Chairperson Atty. Benjamin C. Abalos Jr., signed Resolution No. 2023-0213, dated March 1, 2023, which approved the activation and deactivation pursuant to the provisions of Republic Act No. 11550, entitled “An Act Dividing the Province of Maguindanao into Two (2) Provinces, namely: Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.”

The newly established Maguindanao del Norte PPO and Maguindanao del Sur PPO shall be activated as Type “C” PPOs since both provinces have Lone Congressional District and 3rd to 6th Income Classification. Both PPOs shall be headed by a Provincial Director, with the rank of Police Colonel, who shall exercise administrative supervision and operational control over their respective Municipal Police Stations (MPS) and its subordinates.

The Maguindanao del Norte PPO will be composed of 12 MPSs, namely, Barira MPS, Buldon MPS, Datu Blah Sinsuat MPS, Datu Odin Sinsuat MPS, Kabuntalan MPS, Matanog MPS, Northern Kabuntalan MPS, Parang MPS, North Upi MPS, Sultan Kudarat MPS, Sultan Mastura MPS, and Talitay MPS.

On the other hand, the Maguindanao del Sur PPO will be composed of 24 MPSs, namely, Ampatuan MPS, Buluan MPS, Datu Abdulla Sangki MPS, Datu Anggal Midtimbang MPS, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan MPS, Datu Montawal MPS, Datu Paglas MPS, Datu Piang MPS, Datu Salibo MPS, Datu Saudi Ampatuan MPS, Datu Unsay MPS, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun MPS, Guindulungan MPS, Mamasapano MPS, Mangudadatu MPS, Pagalungan MPS, Paglat MPS, Pandag MPS, Rajah Buayan MPS, Sharif Aguak MPS, Sharif Saydona Mustafa MPS, Sultan sa Barongis MPS, Talayan MPS, and South Upi MPS.

The Napolcom resolution also provides that the initial personnel complement for the two newly created PPOs shall be composed of the existing personnel of the to-be-deactivated Maguindanao PPO. The logistics, funds and other resources shall be drawn from the appropriation/allocation and assets of the existing Maguindanao PPO, while the annual fund support for the full operationalization of the said PPOs shall be programmed in the regular appropriation of the PNP Directorate for Comptrollership.

In addition, the Directors of the National Support Units (NSUs) and other PNP Offices authorized by the Napolcom to maintain their presence at the provincial level shall establish their respective Provincial Field Offices/Units or Teams in the PPOs, which shall be under the operational control of their respective Provincial Directors. NSU Directors are also authorized to realign the personnel complement of their respective frontline offices/units to effectively carry out their functions within their respective jurisdictions.