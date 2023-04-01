‘March for Life’ spotlights caring for PWDs

The care of persons with intellectual disabilities (PIDs) were highlighted at an annual pro-life event of a fraternal organization of Catholic men.

The Knights of Columbus (K of C) Luzon North Jurisdiction on March 25 held its “March for Life” giving spotlight to PIDs as “God’s gift of life”.

K of C Luzon North Jurisdiction State auditor Roger Garma said the care for PIDs are now part of its priority programs.

“They are also God’s creation like us,” Garma said, emphasizing that PIDs also “deserve the best love and care that we can extend to them”.

About 70 children with intellectual disability joined the event, which started with a Mass at the Sto. Nino De Congreso Parish in Bagumbong, Caloocan City.

“Through them, God makes us feel the importance of life, of helping one another, of being united, of respecting one another, and, most of all, the importance of love and of the love God gives us,” he said.

The March for Life is an annual event of the Knights of Columbus across the world to support the rights of the unborn.

The march was a mirror event of the main March for Life in Luzon that was held in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The same activity was also held in some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Image credits: MINNIE AGDEPPA





