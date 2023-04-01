HONOR offers up to P15,000 discount this 4.4 Sale

Leading smart devices provider in the Philippines, HONOR, has dropped their much-anticipated deals for the 4.4 Sale on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok including the all-new DSLR Smartphone HONOR X8a. Up to Php 1,500 worth of discounts are up for grabs with exciting bundles and free shipping nationwide.

“As you plan your summer trips this year, it’s important that the gadgets you’ll be bringing can help elevate your well-deserved vacation. Need a DSLR-like smartphone, HONOR X8a is for you. Long battery life? HONOR X7a can last you up to three days. If you are worried that you will continuously drop your phone during your travel, try our HONOR X9a 5G. And if you have a long trip planned, we have our HONOR MagicBook X laptops and HONOR Pad 8 perfect for your work requirements,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

With HONOR, you can always stay connected! Get a FREE Magic Keyboard worth Php 5,990 when you buy an HONOR Pad 8 while you can get a FREE Premium HONOR bag and Bluetooth Speaker worth Php 7,000 for every purchase of HONOR MagicBook X 14 or HONOR MagicBook X 15.

Hop on the train of HONOR’s viral phones! Get HONOR X9a 5G and receive a FREE Premium HONOR Speaker worth Php 3,999 while you will get a FREE HONOR Band 6 worth Php 1,990 when you treat yourself an HONOR 70 5G.

Get these and up to Php 1,500 worth of discounts with exclusive bundles and FREE shipping nationwide during the 4.4 Sale on Lazada (https://bit.ly/3ZsS0Jx) from April 1 to 8, and on Shopee (https://bit.ly/3J1Zv5n) and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/3IMaizo) from April 4 to 6, 2023. Freebies are subject to availability and will be on a first come, first served basis.

For more information and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines).