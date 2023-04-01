Happy Hotels app Filipino-owned travel booking platform launched

Happy Hotels has announced the official launch of its first-ever Filipino-owned travel booking app. The Happy Hotels app offers both local and foreign travelers the ease and convenience of booking hotels, bed and breakfast (BnBs), and dormitels across the country at their fingertips.

With this new booking platform, Happy Hotels aims to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free experience while expanding its reach and empowering local business owners and workers.



Designed to cater to the diverse travel needs of Filipinos and tourists visiting the country, the Happy Hotels app offers various accommodations that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of its main features is the ability for users to see and browse through the nearest accommodations available in their current location through the “Near Me” section of the app.



“Our goal at Happy Hotels is to empower local business owners and their workforce by providing them with a platform to expand their market and reach more customers. We are dedicated to understanding the needs of the local market and offer a variety of accommodations that cater to various preferences and financial capabilities. Our tagline, ‘Share Happy Moments with Happy Hotels’ embodies our commitment to delivering a memorable experience that will stay with our guests long after their stay,” said Happy Hotels CEO, Emmanuel Jason Lao, who has 25 years of experience in the service and hospitality industry.



The Happy Hotels app offers a variety of destinations throughout the Philippines, including popular spots such as Boracay, Siargao, Tagaytay, Metro Manila, and Cebu. By including a diverse range of locations, Happy Hotels is providing travelers with more options to plan their ideal vacation while also supporting local businesses.

Happy Hotels has already partnered with over 100 properties throughout the country, with plans to acquire 500 hotels, dormitels, and BnBs per year. This growth will help promote and support the local tourism industry and provide more Filipinos and tourists with a seamless and efficient way to book their travel accommodations.

On top of offering convenient booking services, Happy Hotels will also be donating 5-10% from each user’s booking fee proceeds to their charity of choice available in the charity options menu.

Happy Hotels Philippines booking app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Users can enjoy the following promos from the Happy Hotels app: Vue Tagaytay 50% off, Asiatel Pasay 20% off, Skytel Puerto Princesa 25% off.

Happy Hotels app grand launch was held at Vue Tagaytay Boutique Residences and sponsored by Mei Wei Chinese Kitchen, and Antidote Gin.

# # #

ABOUT HAPPY HOTELS

Happy Hotels Philippines Incorporated is the first Filipino-owned mobile application catering to hotels, dormitories, bed and breakfasts, vacation rentals, among others. It is also a hotel management and consultancy company with over 50 years of combined experience in the hospitality industry. The company was conceptualized and founded by its President and CEO, Emmanuel Jason Lao, in April 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

The Happy Hotels App is the first Filipino-developed hotel aggregator booking app that focuses on the Philippine Tourism Industry. It is the first-ever Filipino-owned booking app that aims to help travelers explore the Philippines with ease by providing a wide range of choices for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and destinations at their fingertips.

For more information:

Website: https://happyhotelsph.com/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HappyHotelsPh

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/happyhotelsph/