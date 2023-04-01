Globe sparks hope via ‘Heroes of Learning’ awards; entries, nominations now accepted

WHEN schools closed and the pandemic pushed education to remote learning, students were expected to pay a heavy price.

True enough, a 2021 research revealed that 86 percent of students believed that they learned less under remote learning; 66 percent of those who attended classes virtually and 74 percent under hybrid learning were also no better, mainly because of one reason: lack of innovative and technology-driven solutions to support these set-ups.

Part of its commitment to uplift education through technology, Globe launches “Heroes of Learning” awards: a search to honor modern-day heroes who shined bright, or became a light for others, amid obstacles. These will focus the spotlight on their inspiring journeys and support them further by equipping them with relevant e-learning tools they need.

Students, educators and parents are eligible to join, and will be judged according to the following criteria: students must exemplify academic excellence, courage and innovation. Parents must epitomize courage and innovation as well; while educators must demonstrate excellence in teaching, courage and innovation.

More than just a trophy, chosen “Heroes of Learning” will be hailed as “Globe for Education” ambassadors and will take home P50,000 in GCash credits, Samsung Galaxy AO3 Blue 64GB device loaded with P5,000 worth of Globe Prepaid credits, 12-month subscription to GFiber Unli Plan, and Globe MyFi LTE. On top of those, awardees will also bring home a KodeGo full-course scholarship worth P80,000, free eight-session tutorials with Edventure, and two e-passes to Ayala Museum.

Nominations and entries will be accepted until April 30, 2023. Announcement of winners will be via a private Zoom event on May 18, 2023.

Entries and nominations are now being accepted; visit www.glbe.co/heroesoflearning for details. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-161107, series of 2023.