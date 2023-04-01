Finding an alternative destination for the Holy Week

The Holy Week is an annual break to renew and deepen our faith and gather the family for a period of prayer and togetherness. With today’s fast-paced life, it is a respite from the daily grind at work. There are favorite locations where families and friends gather during this season, and with a long weekend coming ahead, an ideal destination is one that provides rest, recreation and solemn time for prayer.

One of the most recommended destinations is Subic. And to make it convenient for families and friends to know where to stay and what they can possibly do, we recommend Crown Peak Estates at Cubi Point in Subic. Quiet, tranquil, far from the crowd, with conveniences and a chapel for prayer and other alternatives to make your Holy Week a solemn and memorable break to recharge. Subic is the ideal destination.

Prayer activities are available at the St Therese Chapel, which starts with the blessing of palms and a Holy Mass on Palm Sunday, April 2. The Chapel is also open from 9am to 12nn on Holy Wednesday and Holy Thursday which is an ideal destination for Visita Iglesia from 2pm to 7pm. Families can also reflect and pray on Good Friday, from 9am to 12nn. Easter Sunday Mass on April 9 starts at 10am, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at 11am within the St. Therese Chapel grounds.

What to do and where to stay in Subic for the Holy Week:

For your convenience, Emerald Manor Hotel at Crown Peak Estates, Cubi Point, Subic is opening their newly refurbished hotel rooms with affordable rates starting from P5,000 to P12,000 per night for couples to family groups. For a different experience, you can book a short yacht cruise at a discounted rate too. Plus a lot more!

Subic is an ideal destination for the Holy Week. Interested? Call 0969 316 3426 for inquiries and bookings.