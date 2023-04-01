AIM, University of Houston unveil PHL’s 1st undergraduate double-degree program

ON March 15 the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and the University of Houston’s (UH) C.T. Bauer College of Business signed a memorandum of agreement for the first-of-its-kind double-degree undergraduate program in the Philippines.

Under the program, students will receive a Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Business Administration (BSc in DSBA) degree from AIM, and a Bachelor of Business Administration-Major in Management Information Systems (BBA in MIS) diploma from UH.

AIM president and dean Dr. Jikyeong Kang and UH’s C. T. Bauer College of Business dean Dr. Paul Pavlou spoke about the two institution’s historic linkage, the pioneering nature of the program, benefits to its students, and career opportunities that await graduates.

Dr. Kang noted the historic significance of the undergraduate program: “In the 55 years since AIM opened its doors to the best and brightest leaders and managers in Asia, never has the institute offered an undergraduate program—until now. The rise of data science as a vital cog for improving productivity and data-driven decision-making made it imperative for [the institute] to develop data scientists who will also start building excellent business acumen early in their learning journey.”

She added: “Through [AIM’s] strong partnership with UH, we are confident of producing future leaders who can help provide technology-driven solutions to business and societal problems, as well as contribute to nation-building.”

For his part, Dr. Pavlou cited the UH’s outstanding reputation for student success, teaching, research and innovation: “As an Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business [AACSB]-accredited school, the C.T. Bauer College of Business ensures…our students develop the highest disciplinary competence, communication skills and critical thinking to turn their ideas and passions into reality.”

The UH dean shared: “Our BBA in MIS gives students the skills to identify user or customer problems and translate these needs into technology solutions. Our partnership with AIM, [which is also accredited by AACSB], will guarantee…students will get the highest quality education at the two world’s leading business schools.”

The BSc in DSBA and BBA in MIS double-degree program offers unparalleled complementary skills that will enable students from all over the region to become data-powered leaders, with the skills to solve complex business problems using technology-driven solutions.

The program will be taught by faculty from AIM and UH, giving students a complete and holistic curriculum designed by experts from the two schools. The first three years of the program will be held at the AIM Campus.

Enrollees have the option to attend classes onsite at UH for their senior year, with an opportunity to pursue one-year optional practical training in the United States after graduation, which can be extended for another two years.

The four-year undergraduate program is the first of its kind in the country, and in the region. It is expected to kickstart AIM’s foray into select programs designed for undergraduate students.

Those interested may apply via the AIM web site, where the application process and requirements are posted.

For 55 years AIM has been a leading purveyor of management skills and knowledge. It has produced leaders and managers that lead, inspire, and transform Asian businesses and societies.