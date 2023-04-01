Aboitiz Construction partners with F2A toward digitalization

ABOITIZ Construction has shifted to digitalization, following its closure of a partnership deal with visionary consultants Fragile to Agile (F2A) to help design the firm’s digital transformation roadmap.

“We are embarking toward a transformational journey because we envision a company where 100 percent of our processes are digitized,” Aboitiz Construction executive director Antonio Peñalver said.

Through this collaboration, the enterprise architecture created helps significantly increase the agility of such business unit of the Aboitiz Group in the construction and maintenance segments.

“Our consulting engagement with Fragile to Agile will help us propel toward becoming the top-of-mind construction company in the country,” he noted.

This initiative is in line with the conglomerate’s Great Transformation growth master plan to become the first techglomerate in the Philippines.

Such strategy is driven by transformed team members. The consulting engagement involves a series of interviews, capability-building sessions, and discussions with relevant team leaders and members.

F2A also designs a transformational roadmap to guide Aboitiz Construction executives and team leaders in enabling quick, low-risk and low-cost adaptations to new problems.

Doing so, the builder is now empowered to connect its enterprise architecture to fulfill measurable business goals.

Being an international enterprise, business and solution consultant, F2A previously worked with the group to drive the successful digital transformation of AboitizPower and Pilmico.

Prior to this partnership, Aboitiz Construction has already been improving its operations by bringing automated equipment and other high-technology tools to implement projects and enhance the skills of its employees.

All initiatives of the firm are in synch with the wider mission of the group to advance its businesses and the communities where they operate.

Pushing for economic growth, it provides livelihood opportunities and helping other businesses to thrive.

To enable its further expansion, Aboitiz Construction has been focused on projects in the industrial, infrastructure and maintenance fields.