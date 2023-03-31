Thailand Week 2023 offers the best of Thailand to PHL

The best Thai product and cultural trade show is back to win the hearts of Filipinos again.

Thailand Week 2023, which is organized by Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), through the Thai Trade Center in Manila, will take place from 30 March – 2 April 2023 at the SMX Convention Center, Hall 4. The fair will be joined by around 80 (eighty) exhibitors from Thailand and the Philippines, who will showcase various quality Thai products ranging from food and beverage, health & beauty products, household products, fashion & lifestyles, gems & jewellery, and many more.

The event was officially opened on 30 March at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. VIPs during the ribbon cutting ceremony include (from left to right) Ms. Micah Sales Holdings; Ms. Rosemarie Ong, President, Philippine Retail Association; Mr. Eusebio Tanco, Chairman, Philippine-Thailand Business Council; H.E. Tull Traisorat , Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of the Philippines; Senator Cynthia Aguilar Villar; Hon. Alfredo Pascual, Secretary, Department of Trade and Industry; Ms. Janthana Chotimunee, Director, Thai Trade Center Manila; Mr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., President & CEO, Philippine Exporters Confederation; Ms. Mia Florencio, President, Guild of Philippine Jewellers; Mr. Peter Eric D. Pardo, Chief of Staff, Office of Mayor Emi Calixto Rubiano

The event aims to promote Thai products to potential customers and enhance the competitiveness of Thai products in the Philippine market. This is in accordance with the policy of Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce in promoting and expanding the market of Thai products at the global level, as well as demonstrating the potential of Thai products more widely.

Thailand Week, the event that combines high-quality products with an exotic cultural experience, has been warmly welcomed by Filipino consumers and foreigners living here for more than a decade. It provides opportunities for visitors to access and purchase the finest quality products at affordable prices from numerous exhibitors. Apart from this, the visitors can also appreciate and gain a first-hand experience of Thai culture. The most awaited highlight is the cooking demonstrations of Thai dishes by the Thai SELECT restaurants in the Philippines. Visitors can taste the food and enjoy Thai hospitality from the best Thai chef in town.

Moreover, Filipino businessmen will have endless opportunities to explore marketable and competitive products from Thailand. Meanwhile, Thai exhibitors can leverage this trade fair to conduct market analysis and source local importers/distributors/wholesalers. Thailand Week is a platform to strengthen bilateral trade and business relationships, which can lead to common prosperity and strategic partnerships in the future. It is also a reaffirmation of strong trade relationships with the total trade between the two countries has reached $11.22 billion in 2022 and the Philippines ranks 14th among the trading partner of Thailand.

“This is the first Thailand Week exhibition held on-site after we experienced the COVID-19 pandemic for 3 years,” said Ms. Janthana Chotimunee, Director of the Thai Trade Center Manila, the main organizer of the event. “This year, Thailand Week 2023 will comprise eighty (80) Thai and Philippine companies to exhibit high-quality and new products at reasonable prices. We also offer an even greater business platform where our Thai exporters and Philippine importers could engage and effectively interact with one another thru our business matching activity.”

For inquiry, feel free to contact the Thai Trade Center in Manila, at tel nos. 88940406; 88940403, email at thaicommnl@ymail.com or fax at 88160698 for any further inquiries. We are inviting you to visit Thailand Week 2023. The admission is FREE.