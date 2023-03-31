Sennheiser appoints Versatech International as exclusive distributor for business comm products in PHL

byBMPlus
March 31, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, has appointed Versatech International, a renowned IT/AV distributor as its exclusive distributor for its Business Communication products in the Philippines.

This partnership is a testament to Sennheiser’s commitment to expanding its distribution network and to better serve its customers and partners in the region.

Versatech International is an IT/AV distributor established in 2012 with a strong emphasis on ensuring premium products are readily available to their customers. With an extensive network and a deep understanding of the local market, Versatech International has built strong partnerships with many global brands in the industry over the years. 

“We are excited to partner with Versatech International as our exclusive distributor in the Philippines,” said John Oh, Sales Director for Sennheiser Business Communications in Southeast Asia. “The pandemic has demonstrated the key role that audio plays in a virtual or hybrid set-up, which has created a huge demand for high-quality conferencing solutions suitable for meeting rooms, lecture halls, or collaboration spaces. Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling solutions and our expanding portfolio of premium products are the perfect solutions, and we look forward to offering them to more customers in the Philippines through our partnership with Versatech,” he added, 

With immediate effect, Versatech International will distribute the full suite of Sennheiser Business Communication solutions in the Philippines, including the newly launch TeamConnect Ceiling Medium.

“We pride ourselves as a company that provides brands with the strategic and effective route for product distribution to the Philippine market. We are delighted to partner with a reputable brand like Sennheiser and we look forward to growing the brand through elevated awareness and availability in the Philippines,” said Stephen Yu, President, Versatech International. 

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Hail to the Chief: Inside Roman Reigns’ 3 years as WWE champ

byJoe Reedy/The Associated Press
March 31, 2023
Next Article

Wilcon Depot, now bigger and bolder–opened its 85th store in Rosario, Batangas.

byBMPlus
March 31, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
5 minute read

Empowering women in male-dominated industry through Meralco’s #Mbrace

Gender equality and women empowerment are two ideals that go hand in hand. Over the years, women have redefined their role in the society by demonstrating natural greatness that have since been acknowledged and celebrated. With the help of companies that recognize what women with nurtured potentials can achieve, the global push for gender equality has reached more milestones.

byBMPlus
March 31, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Medtronic receives top accolade for Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023

Medtronic has received the top award in the categories of Patient Advocacy Program of the Year (Philippines) and Hospital Partnership of the Year (Philippines) at the recent Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023. This recognition is based on innovative medtech initiatives launched in the past two years that have helped shape the future of the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific.

byBMPlus
March 31, 2023