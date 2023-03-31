Sennheiser appoints Versatech International as exclusive distributor for business comm products in PHL

Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, has appointed Versatech International, a renowned IT/AV distributor as its exclusive distributor for its Business Communication products in the Philippines.

This partnership is a testament to Sennheiser’s commitment to expanding its distribution network and to better serve its customers and partners in the region.

Versatech International is an IT/AV distributor established in 2012 with a strong emphasis on ensuring premium products are readily available to their customers. With an extensive network and a deep understanding of the local market, Versatech International has built strong partnerships with many global brands in the industry over the years.

“We are excited to partner with Versatech International as our exclusive distributor in the Philippines,” said John Oh, Sales Director for Sennheiser Business Communications in Southeast Asia. “The pandemic has demonstrated the key role that audio plays in a virtual or hybrid set-up, which has created a huge demand for high-quality conferencing solutions suitable for meeting rooms, lecture halls, or collaboration spaces. Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling solutions and our expanding portfolio of premium products are the perfect solutions, and we look forward to offering them to more customers in the Philippines through our partnership with Versatech,” he added,

With immediate effect, Versatech International will distribute the full suite of Sennheiser Business Communication solutions in the Philippines, including the newly launch TeamConnect Ceiling Medium.

“We pride ourselves as a company that provides brands with the strategic and effective route for product distribution to the Philippine market. We are delighted to partner with a reputable brand like Sennheiser and we look forward to growing the brand through elevated awareness and availability in the Philippines,” said Stephen Yu, President, Versatech International.