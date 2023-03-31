Most wasted foods in PHL households

byBusinessMirror Editorial
March 31, 2023
3 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The World Food Programme is the largest humanitarian organization delivering food assistance in emergencies and working with communities all over the world to improve nutrition. WFP said global hunger is not about lack of food because the world produces enough food to nourish every child, woman and man on the planet.

The WFP said food loss is one of the root causes of hunger worldwide. Nearly a third of all food produced each year is squandered or lost before it can be consumed.

The Food and Agriculture Organization said around 14 percent of the world’s food (valued at $400 billion per year) continues to be lost after it is harvested and before it reaches the shops; while UNEP’s Food Waste Index Report shows that a further 17 percent of our food ends up being wasted in retail and by consumers, particularly in households. According to FAO estimates, the food that is lost and wasted could feed 1.26 billion hungry people every year.

“We each waste on average 74 kilograms of food every year, in middle-income countries as well as in high-income countries,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director. “Halving food waste and cutting food loss is an important part of efforts to address the urgent climate and food crises.”

In the Philippines, rice, vegetables, and meat are the top three most wasted foods among Filipino households, based on the study “Does plate waste matter?: A two-stage cluster survey to assess the household plate waste in the Philippines” of the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI).

The study, which used the data from 20,151 Filipino households that participated in the 2018 Expanded National Nutrition Survey (ENNS), also found that households with the highest rice consumption were more likely to have rice wastage compared to households with the lowest consumption. It appears that there are more foods wasted in households with five or more members, and those residing in rural areas. Rice wastage is also more common in families with a household head whose age ranges from 50–69 years old, than those with a younger household head.

On the other hand, households with the highest vegetable consumption were more likely to waste vegetables compared to those with the lowest consumption. This implies that households incur more wastes when higher quantities are purchased, which most probably are not consumed and end up being thrown away due to spoilage.

Households composed of five or fewer members were found to have greater chances of wasting vegetables, which mirrors the results of a previous study that said larger households were more efficient in meal consumption.

The survey said fish, meat, and poultry plate waste was less likely in households with fewer than five members than in households with more than five members.

Households belonging to the richest quintile were found to have greater plate waste compared to the poorest quintile. Past studies showed higher income households wasted more food than lower-income households.

Plate waste in the Philippines is closely linked to hunger incidence. In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, the Philippines ranks 69th out of the 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores. With a score of 14.8, the Philippines has a level of hunger that is considered moderate.

“Millions of Filipinos under poverty and experiencing food insecurity are struggling to be fed, and the food that is simply thrown away or discarded might actually be enough to feed them,” said Dr. Imelda Angeles‑Agdeppa, lead researcher, Director IV and Scientist IV of DOST-FNRI.

The study suggests that a more effective strategy for reducing food waste may be to train people to plan their meals and be conscious of the serving sizes of the food they prepare. Another way to avoid food waste is to store food appropriately. People also need to avoid overbuying of food items that easily spoil, especially at a time of inflated food prices.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror Editorial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article
Column box-Sonny Angara 2

Addressing the impacts of the Mindoro oil spill

bySonny M. Angara
March 31, 2023
Next Article

Editorial Cartoon

byJimbo Albano
March 31, 2023

Related Posts

Column box-Sonny Angara 2
Read more
3 minute read

Addressing the impacts of the Mindoro oil spill

IT has been over a month since the MT Princess Empress sunk off Oriental Mindoro, causing a massive oil spill that has reached parts of Batangas, Palawan and Antique. Around 9,400 liters of oily water and 3,514 sacks of oil-contaminated materials have been collected from the oil spill that has directly affected 34,000 families in MIMAROPA and in Western Visayas, including no less than 13,600 fishermen and farmers, based on data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

bySonny M. Angara
March 31, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Three development imperatives: Follow through

The phrase “follow through” is a reminder I repeatedly got from my tennis instructor a long time ago. It is about the racquet swing and body position after hitting the ball. The reminder to focus, to position properly, and to follow through became a valuable lesson. Similarly, development outcomes, which take time to be realized, can be facilitated by constant and purposeful follow throughs.

byDr. Cristina M. Bautista
March 31, 2023
Column box-Dennis Gorecho
Read more
4 minute read

‘For being human, seafarers should not be penalized’

“Seafarers’ claims for disability benefits should not be considered unreasonable and impelled by nothing but greed but rather, justified by their health considerations and a natural desire of every person to preserve his life for as long as possible. For being human, seafarers should not be penalized.”

byAtty. Dennis Gorecho
March 31, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

This grave faith

The news was original. The act chronicled was even more unusual, fresh: a young man has reviewed a host. It was called the “Ostiya review,” with the wafer taken from a March 17 Mass. Which means the host was consecrated.

byTito Genova Valiente
March 31, 2023