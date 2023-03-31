Medtronic receives top accolade for Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023

Medtronic has received the top award in the categories of Patient Advocacy Program of the Year (Philippines) and Hospital Partnership of the Year (Philippines) at the recent Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023. This recognition is based on innovative medtech initiatives launched in the past two years that have helped shape the future of the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific.

“Medtronic Philippines has always worked closely with our partners and hospitals to improve patient access to new therapies. This recognition means so much to us as it is testament to our Medtronic Mission to alleviate pain, restore health, extend life. I’m very proud of the team for their unwavering commitment to continue doing more for the patients and communities that we serve,” Elena Lam, Country Director, Medtronic Philippines.

In the Patient Advocacy Program, Medtronic worked with Philippine General Hospital to successfully introduce the first deep brain simulation system in the hospital to Filipino patients with neurodegenerative movement disorder. This helped improve patient access to new therapies and improve their quality of life. For the Hospital Partnership program, Medtronic worked with St. Luke’s Medical Center – Global City to provide scientific solutions for hospitals service for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) therapy in Philippines. Through the partnership Medtronic will provide information and analysis of clinical data to improve therapy outcomes and patient care pathways. This will propel awareness and access to a lifesaving, minimally invasive therapy for Severe Aortic Stenosis. It will also pave the way to more scientific research about TAVR in patients of Asian descent.

This is the second year that Medtronic Philippines has been received the top accolade at the Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards.

“At Medtronic, we believe in improving patients’ access to healthcare and introducing innovative technologies that can bring about better patient outcomes. Our win in these two categories shows how we are continuously engineering the extraordinary to better support patients and elevate the overall healthcare landscape in Asia Pacific. I’m confident that we will continue working closely with our partners to drive insight-driven care and innovative experiences for our patients,” Jennifer Cho, Vice President, Medtronic Island Southeast Asia.