G Lanterns rule Super League

WITH Justine Baltazar showing the way anew, the Pampanga G Lanterns dethroned Davao Occidental-Cocolife, 79-72, in Game 2 on Thursday night of their best-of-three finals duel in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup title before a jampacked crowd at the RMC Gymnasium in Davao City.

Baltazar, who was named finals MVP, had 19 points and 18 rebounds for the G Lanterns, while Jap Pambiid chipped in 10 points and two rebounds.

Louie Sangalang, Archie Concepcion and Michael Garcia also had eight, seven, and seven points, respectively for the G Lanterns.

The team is coached by Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda in the league presented by Dumper party-list, Winzir, and Skin Care Depot, co-presented by SCD Cosmetics, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton, with Philippine Basketball Association and Gilas Pilipinas great Marc Pingris serving as commissioner.

The G Lanterns edged the Tigers in Game 1, 87-84, last Monday.

Larry Rodriguez paced Davao Occidental with 22 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Micole Sorela had 10 and three.

Former PBA player John Wilson, adjudged as season MVP of the meet, also had 10 points.