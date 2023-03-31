G Lanterns rule Super League

byBusinessMirror
March 31, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

WITH Justine Baltazar showing the way anew, the Pampanga G Lanterns dethroned Davao Occidental-Cocolife, 79-72, in Game 2 on Thursday night of their best-of-three finals duel in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup title before a jampacked crowd at the RMC Gymnasium in Davao City.

Baltazar, who was named finals MVP, had 19 points and 18 rebounds for the G Lanterns, while Jap Pambiid chipped in 10 points and two rebounds.

Louie Sangalang, Archie Concepcion and Michael Garcia also had eight, seven, and seven points, respectively for the G Lanterns.

The team is coached by Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda in the league presented by Dumper party-list, Winzir, and Skin Care Depot, co-presented by SCD Cosmetics, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton, with Philippine Basketball Association and Gilas Pilipinas great Marc Pingris serving as commissioner.

The G Lanterns edged the Tigers in Game 1, 87-84, last Monday.

Larry Rodriguez paced Davao Occidental with 22 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Micole Sorela had 10 and three.

Former PBA player John Wilson, adjudged as season MVP of the meet, also had 10 points.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Cebu seeks PFL top spot vs Mendiola

byBusinessMirror
March 31, 2023
Next Article

Gaston welcomed as 4th commissioner of government sports agency

byBusinessMirror
March 31, 2023

Related Posts

Cebu seeks PFL top spot vs Mendiola

DYNAMIC Herb Cebu Football Club (FC) tries to wrest the top spot when it faces Mendiola FC in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways on Saturday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

byBusinessMirror
March 31, 2023