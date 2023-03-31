Economic boost seen with 32-km bridge linking Bataan and Cavite

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Bataan and Cavite are poised to become major shipping gateways with the completion of the 32-kilometer bridge connecting the two provinces.

During the milestone ceremony of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) at the Kamaya Point in Mariveles, Bataan on Friday, Marcos said the new infrastructure will reduce the travel time between the two provinces from five hours to just 45 minutes.

“New opportunities will likewise be opened to Bataan and Cavite and their surrounding provinces because of the easier access that will be made available,” Marcos said.

“It is also impressive to think about how this project will support the development of seaports in the said provinces, making them potential international shipping gateways of the country,” he added.

Currently, the travel time from the Bataan Freeport to Metro Manila takes around 4 hours.

Meanwhile, the travel time from Cavite to the National Capital Region (NCR) takes about 2 hours.

The President said completion of the P175-billion BCIB will help bring down logistics costs for goods coming from the major port.

“It will also help in bringing prices down for goods and services as the transport and logistics costs will decrease, thereby generating immense savings all around,” Marcos said.

He noted the infrastructure will also decongest road traffic in Metro Manila since motorists traveling between the two provinces will no longer have to pass the metropolis.

At the milestone ceremony, the Detailed Engineering Design (DED) of the infrastructure was presented and the offshore drilling equipment used in the geotechnical investigation for the project was switched.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) earlier said the construction of the 32.15-kilometer, four-lane bridge is expected to start this year and be completed by 2028.

Once operational, the BCIB will connect Brgy. Alas-asin in Mariveles, Bataan and Brgy. Timalan Concepcion in Naic, Cavite.