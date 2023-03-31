Cebuana Lhuillier formalizes partnership with Flash Express

Flash Express couriers can now easily remit COD payments in Cebuana Lhuillier branches.
byBMPlus
March 31, 2023
2 minute read
From left: AR Polinar – Marketing Deputy Director, Flash Express; Atty. Sherry Bernabe – Head of Legal and Compliance, Flash Express; Wang Feng – CEO, Flash Group; Jean Henri Lhuillier – President and CEO, Cebuana Lhuillier; Philippe Andre Lhuillier – Senior Executive Vice President, Cebuana Lhuillier; Erlinda Sumañga – First Vice President and Money Transfer Group Head, Cebuana Lhuillier
The Philippines’ leading and largest micro financial services provider, Cebuana Lhuillier, and e-commerce logistics service provider, Flash Express, has formalized its partnership to resolve the latter’s post-delivery challenges by enabling its riders and couriers to quickly remit cash-on-delivery payments at more than 3,000 Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide.

Cebuana Lhuillier, the Philippines’ leading and largest micro financial services provider, strengthened its partnership with e-commerce logistics service provider, Flash Express.

Through the collaboration, Flash Express resolves its remittance challenges, as their logistics personnel, comprised of riders and couriers, can now remit their cash-on-delivery (COD) payments in more than 3,000 Cebuana Lhuillier branches nationwide.

“The strategic partnership with Flash Express highlights the convenience and accessibility of doing business with Cebuana Lhuillier – courtesy of the wide network of our branches across the Philippines. Our call in making Filipino financially included extends to MSMEs who will benefit from this partnership,” said Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Cebuana Lhuillier Money Transfer Group Head Erlinda Sumañga also expressed her excitement about the partnership with the country’s undisputed leader in next-day delivery.

“We are now able to provide efficient and reliable money transfer services to our new partner Flash Express. We are looking forward to seeing how our products and services can further help our clients,” Sumañga said.

Marketing Deputy Manager AR Polinar explained the objectives of the partnership with the country’s trusted remittance partner. “With our continuous innovation to provide quality delivery service to our customers, we ensure that our delivery personnel is equipped with all the facilities, products, and requirements to ensure a smooth delivery process from end to end. One of which is the remittance of the collected cash-on-delivery (COD) payments, so we are glad to have the services of Cebuana Lhuillier on board which will surely be of great help to our operations.”

“Since Flash Express operates every day including the weekend and with over 8,000 riders and couriers covering 95% serviceable areas nationwide, we identified that one of the main challenges of our delivery personnel is the remittance of the COD payments that they collected for the day, especially during the weekends. The remittance of collected COD payments is usually done through online and bank transactions so this partnership is expected to resolve the challenges in the post-delivery phase of our riders and couriers,” PR & Partnerships Reginald Rex Pumihic added.

Both Cebuana Lhuillier and Flash Express have been at the forefront of providing quality micro financial services and e-commerce logistics services to all Filipinos, respectively.

Flash Express Philippines is an integrated e-commerce logistics service provider and integrated delivery service. With its guiding principle of “Forward Your Business in a Flash,” the company has become the undisputed leader in next-day delivery and nationwide coverage.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

