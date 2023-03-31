Cebu seeks PFL top spot vs Mendiola

DYNAMIC Herb Cebu Football Club (FC) tries to wrest the top spot when it faces Mendiola FC in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways on Saturday at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The Gentle Giants are coming off their fourth straight win after a 2-0 blanking of Maharlika Manila FC last Wednesday.

Rintaro Hama scored off a header in the fourth minute before Daniel Gadia rifled a shot from outside the box nine minutes from time to seal the victory increasing Cebu’s tally to 40 points just two behind Kaya FC Iloilo.

Cebu currently has 12 wins, 4 draws against a loss. The Gentle Giants have not lost in 17 matches.

“Our coaches have been giving us a great game plan which we know is effective against other teams,” said Gadia, the former University of the Philippines star who was named Man of the Match against Maharlika.

Gadia has been in fine form scoring in the last four games as he continues to push for national team callup.

Personal accolades aside, Gadia said he’s determined to lead the Gentle Giants title challenge.

“We’ll keep going to win the league for our coaches and for our community in Cebu,” added Gadia.