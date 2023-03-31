Addressing the impacts of the Mindoro oil spill

IT has been over a month since the MT Princess Empress sunk off Oriental Mindoro, causing a massive oil spill that has reached parts of Batangas, Palawan and Antique. Around 9,400 liters of oily water and 3,514 sacks of oil-contaminated materials have been collected from the oil spill that has directly affected 34,000 families in MIMAROPA and in Western Visayas, including no less than 13,600 fishermen and farmers, based on data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

We commend the quick response of all national and local agencies in addressing this catastrophe, particularly the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to this environmental disaster. We earlier called on the DSWD and DOLE to immediately utilize the appropriate funds under their respective budgets to provide aid to residents affected by the incident, particularly in providing cash aid and cash-for-work programs so that they can put food on their tables and pay for the medical expenses resulting from the incident. Under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, which we sponsored as Chairman of the Committee on Finance, P37 billion was allocated to the DSWD’s Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation. Another P20 billion was allocated for the DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers.

The task of cleaning up the spill and restoring the lives of the affected residents and businesses is undoubtedly very challenging considering that the oil tanker, which was carrying some 900,000 liters of industrial oil, was found to have suffered “extensive structural damage” before submerging with leaks found from all of its compartments.

In addition to the livelihood disrupted by this maritime incident, the oil leak has been severely detrimental to the country’s Nature-Based Tourism (NBT) as the spill breached many critical marine habitats.

NBT is an emerging type of tourism that “builds on the draw of nature” encompassing activities that include leisure travel largely influenced by the purpose of enjoying natural attractions and engaging in a variety of outdoor activities.

Considered as the most diverse country on a per hectare basis, the Philippines has identified 247 key biodiversity areas—covering 7.8 million hectares, including 147 terrestrial and 100 marine sites.

One of the many marine sites affected by the oil spill was the Verde Island Passage in between Batangas, Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon. It is the prime center of the Coral Triangle or the world’s epicenter of marine biodiversity. Another destination at risk and being closely monitored for possible breach is the Tubbataha Reef Natural Park in Palawan that was classified as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1993 and recognized as a top diving site in the world. The Department of Tourism already expressed its grave concern as the agency is expecting more areas to be hit by the oil leak and at least 34 cruise ships are expected to arrive in Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan this year.

In relation to this threat faced by the country’s biodiversity, I filed Senate Resolution No. 472 to create policy reforms and budgetary expenditures aimed at developing the Philippines’s potential of becoming the leading country in the world for sustainable NBT. It suggests that legislative frameworks that create incentives for the conservation and sustainable use of biological resources must be strengthened for the long-term success of the industry. Moreover, the resolution advocates for a sustainable management system in building a tourism industry aimed at promoting and capitalizing on the diverse environmental features and local biodiversity of the country.

According to a World Bank Group report, NBT holds a key role in sustainable development as it can aid in poverty alleviation, support economic growth, and promote biodiversity conservation. What we should focus on now is how to fully maximize and harmonize existing interventions that promote sustainable NBT such as the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System and instruments like the National Ecotourism Strategy and Action Plan and the Philippine Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan. While the oil spill’s full extent has yet to be determined, the country’s NBT would fully realize its potentials and be made resilient against unforeseen shocks if these frameworks are effectively in place.

Senator Sonny Angara has been in public service for 18 years—9 years as Representative of the Lone District of Aurora, and 9 as Senator. He has authored, co-authored, and sponsored more than 330 laws. He is currently serving his second term in the Senate.