WHEN Manny meets Hidi, you’re talking world class, two sports icons mesmerizing with their legendary accomplishments.

Ring legend Manny Pacquiao and Olympic and world champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo did just that during the Alaxan FR Grand Media Event “The Showdown of the Year ‘’ at the Unilab Bayanihan Center in Pasig City last Wednesday.

Talk revolved around Diaz-Naranjo campaigning in the 59-kg class of weightlifting—a heavier division to the 55 kgs where she won the country’s first Olympic gold medal two years ago in Tokyo.

Asked for his comment, Pacquiao was in his comfort zone—sort of a “been there, done that” thing.

“Climbing up in weight is really tough for an athlete because it requires a lot of discipline and dedication,” said Pacquiao with Diaz-Naranjo sitting beside him at the head table of the event. “But I believe Hidilyn will make it.”

When Pacquiao fought the similarly legendary Oscar de la Hoya in December 2008 in Las Vegas, he had to move up in weight—from lightweight and light welterweight to welterweight.

De la Hoya, too, sacrificed in weight from light middleweight to welterweight.

Pacquiao was heavily criticized of his decision to fight a naturally heavier opponent but proved everybody wrong with his eight-round technical knockout win against the Mexican superstar.

That made Pacquiao the Pacquiao of boxing. That cemented his lofty nook in the sport.

Pacquiao acknowledged that weightlifting is as tough as boxing.

“Being a weightlifter is difficult job, you lift weights in proper positions,” he said.

Diaz-Naranjo was all ears as Pacquiao belted those inspiring words.

“I’m really motivated and inspired to hear it from one of the world’s greatest athletes—Manny Pacquiao,” Diaz-Naranjo said. “Just like what he said that ‘nothing is impossible if you work hard.’ I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”

Diaz-Naranjo has no choice but to move to 59 kgs after the 55 kgs class was scrapped from the Paris 2024 Olympics program.

The transformation, she said, is no joke.

“There are many things you have to consider—from diet to your training routines and recovery,” she said. “You have to be smart in dealing with those things.”

“But if there’s one Manny Pacquiao that will inspire you, winning my second Olympic gold will be a possibility,” she added.