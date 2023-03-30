When Manny Meets Hidi…

byJosef Ramos
March 30, 2023
2 minute read
WORLD boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Olympic and world weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo are swarmed by the media.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

WHEN Manny meets Hidi, you’re talking world class, two sports icons mesmerizing with their legendary accomplishments.

Ring legend Manny Pacquiao and Olympic and world champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo did just that during the Alaxan FR Grand Media Event “The Showdown of the Year ‘’ at the Unilab Bayanihan Center in Pasig City last Wednesday.

Talk revolved around Diaz-Naranjo campaigning in the 59-kg class of weightlifting—a heavier division to the 55 kgs where she won the country’s first Olympic gold medal two years ago in Tokyo.

Asked for his comment, Pacquiao was in his comfort zone—sort of a “been there, done that” thing.

“Climbing up in weight is really tough for an athlete because it requires a lot of discipline and dedication,” said Pacquiao with Diaz-Naranjo sitting beside him at the head table of the event. “But I believe Hidilyn will make it.”

When Pacquiao fought the similarly legendary Oscar de la Hoya in December 2008 in Las Vegas, he had to move up in weight—from lightweight and light welterweight to welterweight.

De la Hoya, too, sacrificed in weight from light middleweight to welterweight.

Pacquiao was heavily criticized of his decision to fight a naturally heavier opponent but proved everybody wrong with his eight-round technical knockout win against the Mexican superstar.

That made Pacquiao the Pacquiao of boxing. That cemented his lofty nook in the sport.

Pacquiao acknowledged that weightlifting is as tough as boxing.

“Being a weightlifter is difficult job, you lift weights in proper positions,” he said.

Diaz-Naranjo was all ears as Pacquiao belted those inspiring words.

“I’m really motivated and inspired to hear it from one of the world’s greatest athletes—Manny Pacquiao,” Diaz-Naranjo said. “Just like what he said that ‘nothing is impossible if you work hard.’ I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”

Diaz-Naranjo has no choice but to move to 59 kgs after the 55 kgs class was scrapped from the Paris 2024 Olympics program.

The transformation, she said, is no joke.

“There are many things you have to consider—from diet to your training routines and recovery,” she said. “You have to be smart in dealing with those things.”

“But if there’s one Manny Pacquiao that will inspire you, winning my second Olympic gold will be a possibility,” she added.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Josef Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Gaston appointed PSC commissioner

byJosef Ramos
March 30, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

Gaston appointed PSC commissioner

Malacañang announced the appointment on Thursday of former basketball player Matthew “Fritz” Gaston as the fourth commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

byJosef Ramos
March 30, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

TNT goes for finals seat

TNT Tropang Giga expects a dogfight when it goes for a Finals seat against Meralco in Game 4 of their best-of-five semifinals series in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

byJosef Ramos
March 30, 2023

2 pairs ahead in Southwoods Invitational tilt

THE Shinichi Suzuki-Teruhisa Taguchi and Justin Tambunting-Eric Escalona tandems posted 82s to share the overall gross lead even as the battle for the overall net crown headed to a wild finish with 10 teams matching 96s in the second day of the Southwoods Invitational at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite, Thursday.

byBusinessMirror
March 30, 2023