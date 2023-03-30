SuBIT draws Asia’s best triathletes

ASIA’S best elite triathletes mix it out in a fitting celebration of the 30th year of the Subic International Triathlon (SuBIT)—the longest running Olympic distance triathlon in Asia—at the Subic Bay Freeport on April 22 and 23.

The 71 men and 50 women led by the top finishers from the recent 2023 Asian Triathlon Cup Hong-Kong will be up for a tough challenge from a bunch of seasoned campaigners from Australia and Guam.

Sporting the title “2023 NTT AST Subic Bay Asia Cup,” SuBit’s top placers in the men’s and women’s elite category earn points for their world and continental rankings.

SuBIT also serves as the final tune-up race of the country’s bets to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games triathlon competition in May 26.

Bannering the locals’ charge are Hanoi SEA Games gold medalist Fernando Casares and Philippine 2019 and Malaysia 2017 SEA Games women’s champion Kim Mangrobang.

Because of the significance of this year’s SuBIT organized by Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), TRAP—a World Triathlon standards-compliant organization—has been all the more exacting with its race course design with the safety of the participants as primary goal and more challenging bike and run courses as corollaries.

SuBIT presented by NTT and Asian Triathlon with Philippine Sports Commission, Standard Insurance and Asian Center for Insulation Philippines Inc. had its water quality-tested and its race director adhering to the letter the technical delegate’s instructions on the various steps and procedures.

“Not many people know that SuBIT is the fulfillment of TRAP’s promise to take initiative in the development of Subic Bay Freeport as a sports mecca and showcase a window of the industrializing Philippines,” TRAP president Tom Carrasco said.

“For starters, Subic Bay Freeport had hosted three Asian Triathlon Championships held in conjunction with SuBIT and competitions in a number of sports during the 2005 and 2019 SEA Games,” he added.