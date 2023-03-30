Newport World Resorts COO Hakan Dagtas recognized among Outstanding Leaders of the industry at Asia Gaming Awards

With decades of gaming experience in both land-based and cruise line industries, Dagtas (center) lent his expertise to the establishment of the country’s burgeoning integrated resort (IR) industry back in 2009 when Travellers’ International Hotel Group, Inc. established the first IR in the country.

From his original post as the Chief Officer for Gaming to his current position as the Chief Operating Officer of the newer and bigger world of epic experiences at Newport World Resorts, Dagtas lends his decades of experience into true innovation, marrying the thrill of the game with unique lifestyle and entertainment offers for both patrons and employees.

The Asia Gaming Awards convenes key stakeholders across Asia – from operators, regulators, suppliers, and service providers – to celebrate key achievements of each player within the industry.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts, you know you want to. For more information on Newport World Resorts’ latest offers and events, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Newport World Resorts Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.