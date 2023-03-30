narzo wins Anvil on maiden entry; gets recognized for nationwide initiative

At the 58th Anvil Awards held March 8, 2023, narzo bagged its first-ever Silver Anvil for the entry titled “narzo Roundtable Series: An Inclusive Approach to Brand-Building”. narzo Philippines won the accolade at only seven months old in its first attempt.

Winning under the Special Events and Exhibits category, the award recognized narzo’s efforts back in September to October 2022 for a collaborative method that involved both Metro Manila and regional media in the brand’s drive towards a stronger nationwide presence. The Silver Anvil commends narzo “for effectively implementing an inclusive and collaborative approach to establish ties with media nationwide and extend its brand presence in key areas of the Philippines.”

“We are both grateful and honored to be recognized by the PRSP,” said entry proponent Carlo Nemo, narzo’s Public Relations Officer. “Our entire team dedicates this victory to our media partners for their all-out support for our then-fledgling brand, and to the Filipino everyman that fuels narzo’s mission of bringing Quality Sulit devices in the budget segment.”

The Anvil Awards is annually presented by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), and is considered to be the highest symbol of excellence in the field of Public Relations. This year’s Filipiniana-themed awarding ceremony, dubbed Gabi ng Parangal, was centered around the concept of “Isang Habi”, or One Weave. It was held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Newport, Pasay City.

narzo by the numbers

NEWS of the Anvil Award also coincided with narzo’s seventh month of brand presence in the Philippines. To date, narzo has six smartphone models in its Quality Sulit lineup: starting from the entry-level narzo 50i Prime (P4,499) all the way to the mid-range narzo 50 Pro 5G (P13,999).

The challenger brand also expanded rapidly to both offline and online platforms during its infancy period. As of March 2023, narzo already established a total of 64 physical stores nationwide, with more to follow throughout the year. Most notably, narzo has more branches in the provinces combined than in Metro Manila, enabling it to reach far-flung regions. narzo is also present on e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Zalora, and SM Malls Online.

When it comes to social media, narzo recently gained over 36,000 followers on its official Facebook page and over 15,000 members on its growing online community. narzo has achieved multiple sold-out records on Double Digit and Payday Sales, and its models have been included in various Gaming and Budget year-end lists of media publications for 2022.

narzo is also the official smartphone partner of the PUBG Mobile City Tournament 2023, further strengthening its gaming affinity by connecting on-ground with avid mobile players this summer. The month-long gaming festival concludes this weekend, April 1 to 2, in Ayala Malls Glorietta for the NCR Grand Finals.

Stay tuned and follow narzo’s official Facebook page for upcoming announcements.

