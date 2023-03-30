mWell and DMW sign partnership to champion global healthcare for OFWs

Metro Pacific Investments Corporation’s mWell, the Philippines’ first fully integrated and fully digital health and wellness app, enables the delivery of healthcare services to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families via a partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers.

Breaking barriers through digital healthcare, mWell will provide over 1.8 million OFWs with 24/7 access to family doctors, specialists, and mind health experts. Wherever they may be in the world, they may choose from hundreds of highly-trained Filipino partner-doctors on the mWell app—internal medicine specialists, cardiologists, endocrinologists, ophthalmologists, and more. In just a few taps, they can consult right away with Filipino-speaking doctors, 24/7 or book an appointment at their convenience.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople talks about the importance providing OFWs access to doctors who speak their language through the mWell app.

“mWell was born because of our strong sense of commitment to bring accessible and affordable healthcare closer to every Filipino anywhere in the world. Our partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers allows us to give back to our OFWs by providing them world-class service that they truly deserve,” said mWell President and CEO and MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

“Ang dream ko rin kasi, pag may nararamdaman ang isang OFW, syempre ang gusto nya, ang makakausap nya Pilipino,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople during the partnership agreement signing ceremony with mWell.

mWell leaders and DMW officers witness the signing of the Partnership Agreement bringing global healthcare to OFWs. (At the back from left to right) mWell Operations Head Lorraine Macapagal, mWell Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer Gary Dujali, DMW Assistant Secretary for Policy and Internal Cooperation Mario Perpetuo Socorro Zinampan, DMW Assistant Secretary for Licensing and Adjudication Francisco Ron De Guzman, DMW Undersecretary for Licensing and Adjudication Bernard Olalia, DMW Assistant Secretary for the National Reintegration Center for OFWs Venecio Legaspi and DMW Assistant Secretary for Finance and Internal Management/ Administration Violeta Illescas. (In front from left to right): mWell Business Development Head Tisha Quinitio, mWell President and CEO and MPIC Chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability Officer Chaye Cabal- Revilla, DMW Secretary Susan Ople, DMW Undersecretary for Finance and Internal Management/Administration Maria Anthonette C. Velasco-Allones.

“Partnerships with the private sector are particularly important. Government can only do so much. You have to also reach out and draw in as many private sector partners as possible not for anything else but to make the OFW na at his or her greatest need, hindi sila nag-iisa. That’s why we appreciate the partnership through the MOA that we signed with mWell so that they will have an app and yung OFW in HongKong, in Bahrain, in Saudi or in Europe and even aboard ships can contact doctors through the app. Just the knowledge na may sasagot speaking the same language, ang laking bagay na ‘nun. Technology and partners like mWell, and of course the expertise of our doctors—these are the ingredients of what an essential public service program will be all about. Government cannot do it alone. But it’s the aspiration to do what’s best for the OFWs–that aspiration is the glue that binds this partnership together,” Secretary Ople added.

As the only health and wellness app that provides a fully digital experience, mWell offers OFWs a seamless end-to-end journey — from booking a video consult or seeing a doctor right away (with only 3 minutes of waiting time) and paying for the consultation. Their own digital medical ID empowers them to easily access their records stored in mWell’s secure platform. They may also send their families the health pass as a gift, allowing them to consult with mWell partner-doctors.

Beyond telemedicine services, mWell offers OFWs a guide to achieving a healthy physical lifestyle for long-term health. They may track their wellness level using the mWellness Score. This exclusive feature, developed in partnership with an award-winning team of doctors and data scientists, allows app users to monitor physical activity, step count, and sleep—for free! mWell also offers customized fitness and nutrition programs developed by Olympians and exercise physiologists. To stay healthy while away from their families, migrant workers may try out calorie-controlled recipes created by dietitians and nutritionists. Affordable insurance plans for the OFWs and their loved ones, home care services, emergency services and medicine delivery for their families in the Philippines can be easily availed on the mWell e-shop.

mWell was recently recognized as the Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life in the 2023 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, held during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. It is the only healthcare app among the convenor organizations and supporting companies of the GoDigital Pilipinas (GDP) movement.

As part of the MPIC Group, mWell is committed to working towards the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. It also supports the MVP Group’s Gabay Kalusugan advocacy focusing on quality and affordable healthcare.

Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and register. Follow mWell on Facebook and mwellph on Instagram for more updates. ​

​​