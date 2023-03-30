MICE-ready Marriott Hotel Manila wins first Anvil

Your special moments are worth celebrating.

Three years ago, back to normal was something every person dreamed about month after month. People around the world experienced much loneliness during the pandemic due to uncertainty and changes such as lockdowns, social distancing, and the switch to online classes and remote work. To cope with loneliness, they found ways to gather and celebrate virtually, reaching family and friends through video conferencing and social media.

Now with eased restrictions and improved health outcomes, people can travel, spend time or gather with loved ones, and celebrate life again. Create great moments that surpass a lifetime – these are Marriott Moments. The campaign presented by Marriott Bonvoy—the hotel’s global loyalty program—led by Marriott Philippines was highlighted by a gathering of people and organizations to help the events industry bounce back from the ill effects of the pandemic.

The Marriott Moments campaign won a silver award during the 58th Anvil Awards’ Gabi ng Parangal under the category PR Tools – Special Event and Exhibit held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom on March 8, 2023. Marriott became the first hotel chain to receive such a recognition.

Presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the Anvil Awards is dubbed the “Oscars of Public Relations” and is considered the symbol of excellence in Public Relations in the country.

The campaign had three major elements – Online, Onstage, and On ground. To boost its online presence, #MYMarriottMoments series, which is a showcase of real people sharing their memorable events held at Marriott Hotel Manila, was shared on the hotel’s official YouTube channel, sub-branded as My Favorite Travel Channel (MyFTC).

Onstage, the campaign featured “Marry Me at Marriott (8th edition)” at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, a by-invitation signature event featuring eight designers and six event stylists in one bridal fashion show. On ground, “Marriott Moments A Fair: Life’s Big Events Expo” was held to coincide with the launch of the MGBX convention center featuring top wedding and event suppliers.

MICE-ready MGBX

In JULY 2022, Marriott opened and formally inaugurated its exhibition center called MGBX. This came seven years after it launched the Marriott Grand Ballroom (MGB).

MGBX is a 4,400 square meter convention space located at Level B1 of MGB. The “X” in its name stands for exhibition which also connotes “collaboration” and “partnership” where individuals, groups and industries can grow and unite.

“Since the launch of the Marriott Grand Ballroom in 2015 and prior to the start of the pandemic period, the growth in the scale and volume of MICE events in Metro Manila, was a great success story,” noted Bruce Winton, Multi-property Vice President – The Philippines of Marriott International.

“We simply identified a growing need with an under-utilized space and made the decision to convert it into exhibit space to complement our abundant, luxury meeting spaces,” Winton said, adding that Newport World Resorts has always been geared towards building the concept of a one-stop, nonstop tourism destination.

MICE or Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions is an industry sector that brings together large groups of attendees for a particular purpose. MICE is an ever-growing part of the business tourism industry and an important contributor to the Philippines’ economy.

Last year was the start of revenge tourism. Families and friends were finally able to travel, albeit domestically, and enjoy a holiday together. This year, it is about restarting and boosting economic and tourism activities throughout the country through MICE.

Manila Marriott Hotel boasts a coveted location in Newport World Resorts, formerly Resorts World Manila.

Strategic location

SINCE Marriott is strategically located across NAIA Terminal 3, Winton said their source markets for MGB and MGBX “are primarily domestic corporate, association, government and social events nicely complemented by international corporate and MICE events mostly from ASEAN countries and some broader regional markets in Asia

Pacific.”

“We have experienced some world class, large scale, international events and the hosting of the 2022 WTTC Global Summit not only brought positive attention to the Philippines as a destination but also highlighted our continued capability to execute at the highest level despite the setbacks of the pandemic period,” Winton noted.

“We are confident that as the sector rebounds that Manila, in particular, will capitalize on growing its share in the region as we continue to offer more and more top class facilities and improved transportation and tourism infrastructure,” he added.

Just recently, the biggest and long-awaited coffee expo dubbed “Manila Coffee Festival” was held in MGBX putting the spotlight on the country’s coffee heritage, food, and subcultures. The festival brought together thousands of local and international coffee lovers, with a diverse range of exhibitors including coffee growers, baristas, roasters, café and restaurant owners, industry experts, innovators, food artisans, pottery and ceramic artisans, eco-friendly advocates, and more.

The festival also featured interactive workshops, engaging talks with coffee experts, live cultural performances, art exhibitions, and much more. MGBX is expected to host similar big exhibitions and various conferences that will cater to all kinds of interests in the future.

Regular meetings

WHILE the country has not yet fully recovered from the pandemic, Winton said that social and milestone events are in their peak and corporate meetings are catching up.

With more companies shifting from permanent to hybrid or work-from-home set ups, periodic, quarterly or annual get-togethers may just become more important. Online communication tools have indeed helped build strong virtual bonds, but still face-to-face conversations are not easy to replace. Now that things are back to normal, meetings with managers and coworkers in person and physical events are eagerly anticipated.

“We certainly hope so as the industry is such an important part of our economy. It makes such a huge impact on people’s lives, to the lives of our associates, our business partners, our communities and we are doing all we can to encourage the return of meetings and events,” Winton said.

Winton added that hosting meetings and events in Marriott can earn points and rewards through Marriott Bonvoy, the largest and most looked up travel program in the Industry.

“Not only can you have your fantastic milestone events but also get rewarded for doing them as well. This cuts across Marriott’s 30 brands in 140 countries and a growing members’ database of about 160 million,” Winton said.