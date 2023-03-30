HD Spikers go for historic sweep vs Cotabato

A FIRED-UP Cignal side sets out for the crowning glory to a historic Spikers’ Turf campaign, shooting not just for a sweep of Cotabato in their best-of-three title duel but the entire Open Conference at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Friday.

Game time is 5:30 p.m. with the HD Spikers all primed to cap a sterling unbeaten campaign they kicked off with a dominant run in the eliminations and sustained with an equally-empathic showing in the round-robin semis.

They did go through some anxious moments in the title series’ opener but the HD Spikers showed poise and class to repel and frustrate the Cotabato Spikers, hacking out a 25-22, 25-22, 28-26 victory last Wednesday.

That stretched their remarkable run to 14 although Cignal coach Dexter Clamor has stressed the need for his wards to work doubly harder to achieve the feat.

“We will work harder, paghahandaan namin yung Game Two lalo na ang dami nilang options, marami silang palitan, so lahat ng tendencies, lahat ng substitutions, lahat ng strength nila na nakita namin for this game pagaaralan namin,” Clamor said.

Marck Espejo, who unloaded a 26-point game against the Cotabato Spikers, is expected to spearhead the HD Spikers’ assault again, along with JP Bugaoan, Wendell Miguel and skipper Ysay Marasigan along with Peter Torres, Alfred Valbuena and playmaker EJ Casana.

But the Cotabato Spikers believe they have what it takes to stop the HD Spikers with Jau Umandal, Rex Intal, Andre Medina, Madzlan Gampong, Lloyd Josafat, Jayvee Sumagaysay, Vince Mangulabnan and Fil-Am Steven Rotter vowing to spring a surprise to foil their rivals’ historic bid.

Meanwhile, Iloilo also seeks to Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography in their side of the best-of-three for the bronze at 3 p.m.