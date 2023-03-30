Green Hotel awardee Bellevue Bohol celebrates a decade of sustainability on Earth Hour

Since its opening on November 2012, The Bellevue Resort has played a significant role in raising awareness for environmental protection and conservation in Bohol. This time, the two-time ASEAN Green Hotel awardee maintains its commitment to sustainability by joining Earth Hour for its 10th consecutive year.

To kick off the celebration, The Bellevue Resort partnered with Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Tourism, Bohol Provincial Tourism Office, Bohol NVR Land Tourist Transport, and JCI Chocolate Hills for the “One Thousand Trees for Our Earth” project in Bilar, Bohol, Philippines.

1000 native tree seedlings found their new home in Riverside, Bilar, Bohol, and are now under the care of the resort’s tree growing project as part of its sustainable tourism advocacy.

The Bellevue Resort also successfully staged its #BiggestHourForEarth Lights Off Concert with world-class performances from proudly Boholano talents Dimiao Children’s Rondalla and Loboc Children’s Choir. In addition to these festivities, the resort also teamed up with World Wildlife Fund as a partner for its Virtual Run.

To cap off its celebration for a decade of sustainability, The Bellevue Resort collaborated with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) for “The Future of Green Living: Understanding the Importance of Sustainable Retrofitting” forum and consultation headed ECCP Cebu branch head Jillian Sitchon. The event tackled the importance of adopting sustainable practices in creating urban environments, targeting stakeholders looking to invest in a future with healthier communities, a more effective economy, and a more sustainable environment.

Speakers gracing the forum were Fabrice Cools and Marc Cools of Hitech Lighting World Corporation; Robert Malayao of Bottega 8290 Architectural Design Studio; Silverio Navarro of the Bank of the Philippine Islands; Maria Fe “Ynday” Dominise, head of Bohol Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office; and Angelica Delos Santos, senior science research specialist of the National Renewable Energy Board-Technical Services Management Division, Renewable Energy Management Bureau. It was hosted and moderated by Mr. Al Anthony Ladaga, senior marketing and sustainability officer of The Bellevue Resort.

For more information on The Bellevue Resort’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, contact (+6338) 422 2222 or email info@thebellevuebohol.com.

To know more about the resort, visit www.thebellevuebohol.com.