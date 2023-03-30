Gaston appointed PSC commissioner

Malacañang announced the appointment on Thursday of former basketball player Matthew “Fritz” Gaston as the fourth commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

His appointment completes the PSC board which is composed of chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter Torres and Edward Hayco.

“I’m very thankful to God, our Creator, for keeping my body and mind healthy to be fitted in this job,” Gaston told BusinessMirror through internet call from his hometown Silay City in Negros Occidental on Thursday. “I’m also very thankful to President BBM’s [Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.] Administration for taking me in and for trusting my capability.”

Gaston was Games and Amusements Board commissioner from 2011 to 2017. Before that, he played seven seasons with various teams in the Philippine Basketball Association and was a top Ateneo Blue Eagle during his college days.

He told BusinessMirror that he applied for the position upon the prodding of his family and friends.

“I hope I can contribute well to the PSC to help our national athletes,” said Gaston, who coached the national women’s basketball team in 2003 and was himself a many-time national team player.