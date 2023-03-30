Gaston appointed PSC commissioner

byJosef Ramos
March 30, 2023
1 minute read
Gaston
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Malacañang announced the appointment on Thursday of former basketball player Matthew “Fritz” Gaston as the fourth commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

His appointment completes the PSC board which is composed of chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter Torres and Edward Hayco.

“I’m very thankful to God, our Creator, for keeping my body and mind healthy to be fitted in this job,” Gaston told BusinessMirror through internet call from his hometown Silay City in Negros Occidental on Thursday. “I’m also very thankful to President BBM’s [Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.] Administration for taking me in and for trusting my capability.”

Gaston was Games and Amusements Board commissioner from 2011 to 2017. Before that, he played seven seasons with various teams in the Philippine Basketball Association and was a top Ateneo Blue Eagle during his college days.

He told BusinessMirror that he applied for the position upon the prodding of his family and friends.

“I hope I can contribute well to the PSC to help our national athletes,” said Gaston, who coached the national women’s basketball team in 2003 and was himself a many-time national team player.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Josef Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Manzano: A ‘Carlos Yulo’<br>will rise from women’s ranks

byJosef Ramos
March 30, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

TNT goes for finals seat

TNT Tropang Giga expects a dogfight when it goes for a Finals seat against Meralco in Game 4 of their best-of-five semifinals series in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

byJosef Ramos
March 30, 2023

2 pairs ahead in Southwoods Invitational tilt

THE Shinichi Suzuki-Teruhisa Taguchi and Justin Tambunting-Eric Escalona tandems posted 82s to share the overall gross lead even as the battle for the overall net crown headed to a wild finish with 10 teams matching 96s in the second day of the Southwoods Invitational at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite, Thursday.

byBusinessMirror
March 30, 2023

SuBIT draws Asia’s best triathletes

ASIA’S best elite triathletes mix it out in a fitting celebration of the 30th year of the Subic International Triathlon (SuBIT)—the longest running Olympic distance triathlon in Asia—at the Subic Bay Freeport on April 22 and 23.

byBusinessMirror
March 30, 2023