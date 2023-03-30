Fire on passenger-cargo vessel kills 12 in Basilan; seven others missing

AT least 12 persons perished while seven others remained missing after a fire struck a passenger-cargo vessel in the waters of Basilan late Wednesday night, officials said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported the blaze broke out on M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 at around 11 p.m. in the waters of Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan while it was heading to Sulu.

The PCG, citing reports of its officers in the province, said that at least 10 casualties were recorded as of past 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

It also said that the search for the other passengers of the ill-fated vessel, which reportedly came from Zamboanga City, was still ongoing.

Another report by the provincial government of Basilan, however, said the number of fatalities has spiked to 12 while seven other passengers are still missing.

Responders also rescued 23 other passengers who were brought to two hospitals in Basilan and Zamboanga City.

Interviewed over radio station DZBB, Basilan Governor Jim Hataman Salliman said that based on the report that he received, three of the fatalities were children.

Hataman said some of the victims were asleep when the fire occurred.

PCG District South-Western Mindanao commander Commodore Marco Antonio Gines said the blaze started at the accommodation area located on the second deck of the vessel.